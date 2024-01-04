The Avocado Debate • Earth.com
The Avocado Debate
01-04-2024

The Avocado Debate: Understanding the impacts of our food choices

Earth.com staff writer

The rise in popularity of the avocado, a staple on the tables of health enthusiasts and toast aficionados alike, has brought with it a range of overlooked consequences. 

This multifaceted issue is eloquently explored by Honor May Eldridge, a seasoned food policy expert, in her latest work, “The Avocado Debate.” Eldridge’s book delves into the complexities surrounding this iconic fruit, which has become a symbol of much more than mere healthy eating.

Globally celebrated superfood 

Eldridge’s expertise in sustainable agriculture shines through as she discusses the avocado’s journey from a humble fruit to a globally celebrated superfood. 

“The avocado has come to represent so much more than just a fruit. It’s wrapped up with ideas of generational conflict, environmental chaos and social injustice. Over the last century, through careful marketing, it has evolved into a commodity crop with a huge social media following,” Eldridge explained.

Informed choices 

“The Avocado Debate” is not an indictment of the fruit or its fans; instead, it aims to illuminate the hidden impacts of our food choices. Eldridge’s approach is educational, not accusatory. She believes in informed choices. 

“Everything we eat has an impact – good and bad. We all just need to be more knowledgeable about those consequences so we can make more informed choices. We shouldn’t demonize the avocado,” said Eldridge. 

Environmental and social impacts

In the past 30 years, avocados have transformed from a regional specialty to a global sensation. Eldridge traces this evolution, highlighting the pivotal role of historical and contemporary marketing strategies in its rise to fame. She critically examines the polarizing narratives surrounding avocados, urging a more balanced view of their environmental and social impacts.

The book also tackles the ethical and environmental challenges posed by avocado farming. From the strain on water resources to the use of fertilizers and pesticides, Eldridge doesn’t shy away from the difficult questions. She examines the broader implications of avocado production, such as land use changes that threaten ecosystems and local communities, and the complex dynamics between the Global North and South.

Broader implications of our food choices

Eldridge also sheds light on certification schemes like Fairtrade and Organic. While acknowledging their benefits, she also points out their limitations, emphasizing the need for a multifaceted approach to food choices that takes into account affordability and sustainability.

“The Avocado Debate” transcends its subject, serving as a lens to view the broader implications of our food choices. Eldridge encourages readers to look beyond black-and-white narratives, recognizing the nuances in our food system. She hopes to inspire a more informed and responsible approach to food consumption. 

As she puts it, “my goal is to encourage readers to recognize the complexity of our food system and understand that no food is inherently ‘good’ or ‘bad.’ The debate needs to move beyond simplistic portrayals and embrace the intricate reality of our choices.”

The book is a valuable resource for anyone interested in understanding the implications of their dietary decisions, offering insights into the ethical and environmental aspects of food production and consumption.

