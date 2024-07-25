The sun affects magma formation deep within the Earth

Scientists have discovered something wholly unexpected and utterly captivating about the sun. Previously, events shaping our planet – volcanic eruptions, tectonic movement, climate oscillations – were predominantly chalked up to Earth’s internal dynamics. But this story now has a new twist: our brilliant sun also leaves its mark deep within the Earth’s magma.

Among those pioneering the study is Wan Bo, a geologist from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Redox reactions in Earth’s magma

The world of science favors evidence, and what better evidence exists than the redox state of arc magma?

“Redox” state is the perfect balance between oxidizing and reducing conditions within magma formed in volcanic arcs. Here’s the stunning part: marine creatures, rich in organic carbon, play a vital role in these deep-Earth chemical reactions, subsequently influencing the redox state of the magma.

Through the subduction of oceanic plates, these carbon-rich organisms make the profound journey from the ocean surface to the Earth’s interior.

The presence of this organic carbon decreases the oxidation state of arc magma. Simply put, our magma has a dash of sunlight in it, courtesy of these carbon-laced marine organisms.

Magma samples and Sun’s traces

Researchers have collected thousands of magma samples globally, giving us an extraordinary peek into the web of interactions between the surface climate and deep Earth processes.

These samples are crucial for locating metal ores such as copper, tin, and lithium, essential components for renewable energy technologies.

Two proven guides in this exploration have been the levels of vanadium and scandium in the arc magma. The researchers noticed a distinct pattern of the redox state in the magma – more oxidized at higher latitudes and less at lower latitudes. It seems that the sun leaves a different tattoo on the magma according to the Earth’s latitude.

“Trying to explain these differences led us to discover this unexpected pattern,” said Wan Bo, offering a glance into the fascinating journey of scientific discovery.

Sun, seafloor and magma

The sun’s influence on Earth’s deep interior doesn’t end here. Seafloor studies offer more insights into this intriguing relationship.

There exist larger deposits of reduced carbon at lower latitudes. This carbon, upon interaction with sulfur, forms sulfide that is then seamlessly transported into the mantle, further enhancing the overall redox pattern.

“It suggests a strong link between the surface environment and the redox state of the deep Earth, paving new directions for exploring the resources and environmental impacts of subduction systems at different latitudes,” noted study co-author Hu Fangyang.

Implications for climate research

The interconnectedness of surface and deep Earth processes could revolutionize our understanding of climate change and its impact on geological formations.

As global temperatures fluctuate, the alterations in organic matter availability at the ocean surface may influence the levels of carbon transported into the Earth’s interior. These shifts could result in noticeable changes to the redox state of the magma over time.

Understanding this relationship is critical, as it may provide insights into geothermal activities that contribute to volcanic eruptions and their link to climate variability.

Moreover, the study of these deep-Earth processes might enhance predictive models, allowing scientists to better forecast the effects of climate change on both our planet’s surface and subsurface dynamics.

Geochemical research

As the intrigue surrounding the sun’s influence on Earth’s magma continues to grow, researchers are keen to explore further avenues of investigation.

Future studies may focus on understanding the specific mechanisms by which organic carbon alters the redox state, and how these changes affect volcanic activity and mineral deposits.

Additionally, employing advanced analytical techniques could yield more detailed data on the elemental signature of magma samples, enhancing our comprehension of the geographical and chemical variations across different volcanic arcs.

By embracing interdisciplinary collaboration, scientists across geology, geochemistry, and environmental science can pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries that link the forces of nature shaping our world.

The journey ahead

Despite these captivating findings, the insatiable curiosity and diligence of scientists continue.

As Wan Bo acknowledges, we need more data, especially from global marine and subducted sediments. Nevertheless, this study has opened up new, thrilling avenues for scientific exploration.

So, the next time you bask in the sun’s warm rays, take a moment to consider its influence far-reaching, intricate, and entirely awe-inspiring.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–