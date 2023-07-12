The unique evolutionary journey of the pygmy right whale

The mysterious tale of the pygmy right whale has been a topic of heated scientific debate for decades. These elusive creatures, the smallest members of the baleen whale family, possess a tank-like skeleton, an aspect that sets them apart from other whales and has shrouded their evolutionary origins in mystery.

However, an international team of researchers may have finally put this debate to rest by delving into the depths of the whale’s genetics, morphology, and paleontology.

The pygmy right whale, scientifically known as Caperea marginata, has long been a source of contention among scientists due to its unique skeletal structure and the lack of comprehensive understanding regarding its ecological behaviors. However, a breakthrough study recently published in the journal Marine Mammal Science has shed light on this ancient evolutionary puzzle.

Distinct lineage

Dr. Felix Marx, co-author of the study and curator of marine mammals at the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa, suggests that the skull shape of the pygmy right whale is likely adapted for skim-feeding. This feeding style involves the whale swimming with its mouth open at the water’s surface, collecting food as it goes.

“This is very similar to the larger true right whale, leading some scientists to believe the two whales are closely related, hence their similar names. However, others believe the pygmy right whale is more closely related to species like the blue whale, which take big gulps of water to collect food instead of skimming,” explained Dr. Marx.

“After 150 years of anatomical orthodoxy and decades of dispute, genomics now shows beyond reasonable doubt that Caperea is a distinct lineage and not related to right whales. Like river dolphins and sperm whales, Caperea is the sole guardian of a unique piece of evolutionary heritage. It’s not just another weird right whale – it truly is the last survivor of an otherwise lost family that once played a much bigger role in Earth’s history.”

Dr. Kieren Mitchell, co-lead author of the study and a scientist at Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, emphasized how new genetic information often leads scientists to reevaluate why certain animals exhibit more or fewer similarities. “When DNA and anatomy seem to be at odds about the relationship between species, usually that means there’s an even deeper and more interesting story to be discovered about their evolution,” said Dr. Mitchell.

Convergent evolution

Dr. Nic Rawlence, Otago Palaeogenetics Laboratory Director, describes the case of the Caperea as a prime example of convergent evolution. This phenomenon is when two unrelated species begin to bear greater resemblance to each other as they adapt to similar environmental pressures.

“Caperea has historically been aligned with right whales because they look the same due to similar feeding strategies, when, in fact, it’s probable that Caperea is the last surviving member of an ancient group of whales called cetotheres,” said Dr. Rawlence.

Future research

With the pygmy right whale’s evolutionary position finally affirmed, scientists are eager to delve deeper into the specifics of this whale’s lineage. Dr. Ludo Dutoit, co-lead author and a scientist at Otago’s Department of Zoology, said researchers can now start to explore the lineage of Caperea and identify significant past events that shaped its evolution.

Dr. Marx noted that Caperea may serve as another example of how unique adaptations can ensure survival. “River dolphins likely survived the demise of their marine relatives because they invaded freshwater habitats; sperm whales persisted when their toothed relatives disappeared because they were deep-diving suction specialists; and Caperea survived because it adapted to be a skim filter feeder, when most of its relatives presumably didn’t.”

This groundbreaking study highlights the remarkable power of genomics in resolving long-standing evolutionary debates, unraveling the mysteries of nature’s enigmatic creatures, and illuminating the extraordinary resilience of life in Earth’s diverse habitats.

More about pygmy right whales

The pygmy right whale (Caperea marginata) is a baleen whale, part of the cetacean species which also includes dolphins and porpoises. It is the smallest of the baleen whales, typically reaching lengths of 6-7 meters (approximately 20-23 feet).

Distinctively, it is the only member of its family, Neobalaenidae. The species was first described in 1846 and it’s known to inhabit the Southern Hemisphere’s temperate and subpolar waters, particularly around New Zealand, South Africa, and South America.

The pygmy right whale’s physical appearance differs quite significantly from the other right whales. It has a dark gray or black color on top and a lighter underbelly, along with a curved, falcate dorsal fin located far down its back. One of its most distinguishing features is its narrow, arching rostrum (upper jaw).

Like other baleen whales, the pygmy right whale feeds by filtering small organisms such as zooplankton and krill from the water using its baleen plates.

Despite being known to science for nearly two centuries, the pygmy right whale is one of the least studied of all whale species, partly due to its elusive behavior and preference for open ocean habitats. Hence, details about its population, life cycle, behaviors, and threats are still somewhat unclear.

