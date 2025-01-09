Timeline of life: Ice ages gave evolution a kick-start

Evolution is like a grand performance on Earth’s stage, with each species taking the spotlight at different moments in time.

Imagine if there were a record chronicling the grand entrances and exits of these species – not on scrolls or parchments, but etched into the bones and shells of creatures preserved across millennia.

Now, picture a timeline that not only captures the journey of life forms over the last half a billion years but extends back nearly 2 billion years. A team of experts at Virginia Tech have turned this idea into a reality.

Extending the timeline of evolution

The researchers conducted a detailed analysis of ancient life that extends the timeline of evolution to nearly 2 billion years ago.

Shuhai Xiao, a geobiologist at Virginia Tech, along with his team, examined these corridors of time. The research was particularly focused on marine eukaryotes, which are organisms that have cells with a nucleus.

These creatures eventually evolved into multicellular organisms, including animals, plants, and fungi, and set the stage for a whole new chapter of life on Earth.

“This is the most comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of this period to date,” said Xiao. “And more importantly, we’ve used a graphic correlation program that allowed us to achieve greater temporal resolution.”

A story etched across ages

The researchers traced life forms back to the Proterozoic Eon, which extends from 2,500 million to 539 million years ago.

This period was characterized by life forms like sea sponges that were generally smaller, squishier, and fewer in number. Most of the organisms hadn’t evolved mineral skeletons, meaning that fewer traces were left in the fossil record for us to find today.

Xiao and his team present this journey of life as a dance of species – the choreography of which offers vital insights into the parallel evolutionary paths of life and Earth.

The Boring Billion and the ice ages

One interesting pattern observed in the study was the existence of a rather uneventful period known as the “Boring Billion” (1,800 million to 720 million years ago), during which eukaryotic diversity was thought to remained stable, suggesting a slower pace of evolution.

“Eukaryotic species in the ‘boring billion’ may have evolved slower and lasted longer than those that came later,” noted the researchers.

Then comes a twist in the tale – the cataclysmic Snowball Earth episode that encased the planet in ice at least twice between 720 million and 635 million years ago.

This cold break ushered in an era of accelerated evolutionary activity, which replaced the “boring,” sloth-like pace with a gradual increase in species richness.

Xiao credits the ice ages as a major factor that reset the evolutionary path in terms of diversity and dynamics. “We see rapid turnover of eukaryotic species immediately after glaciation. That’s a major finding.”

New questions amid ancient revelations

These patterns stir up several questions for future research. Why was evolution slow during the “Boring Billion”?

What factors accelerated evolutionary pace after the snowball ice ages? Did changes in the environment, increased levels of atmospheric oxygen or inter-species competition contribute to this evolutionary sprint?

Such questions are crucial to understanding the complex interplay between life on Earth and Earth itself. And with this new study and the extended chart of life, we move closer to unraveling the mysteries of ancient evolution.

Broader implications of evolution’s timeline

This fascinating research not only extends our understanding of evolution but also opens doors to new scientific inquiries.

By mapping nearly 2 billion years of life’s history, scientists can better connect shifts in biodiversity to environmental and geological changes – offering insights into how life adapts to planetary transformations.

Moreover, the detailed timeline provides a framework for exploring the origins of multicellularity, the rise of complex ecosystems, and even the potential for life beyond Earth.

By understanding how Earth’s life forms evolved under diverse conditions, researchers can refine models for identifying biosignatures on other planets.

As Xiao and his team continue their work, this extended evolutionary chart will serve as a critical resource for future studies, bridging the gap between Earth’s ancient past and its dynamic present.

The full study was published in the journal Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–