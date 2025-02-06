Tiny shrub holds the record for Europe's oldest tree

Science lovers across Europe are buzzing about a new, record-breaking discovery. It’s a shrub, not a towering tree, that holds the title of the continent’s oldest woody plant.

This tiny juniper, found in Finnish Lapland, measures around four inches across its trunk. Researchers say it’s 1,647 years old, making it older than any known tree in Europe.

An international research team led by Marco Carrer, forest ecologist at the Department of Territory and Agroforestry Systems of the University of Padua, confirmed these findings.

They also highlight that this shy-looking plant has surpassed existing records by more than four centuries.

The significance of old shrubs

Many people envision centuries-old giants when they think of ancient woody life. Yet shrubs, like the common juniper, can endure through the extremes of climate, and illustrate how adaptation and survival can span more than a thousand years.

Shrubs in challenging environments often face harsh weather, limited nutrients, and slow growth. Their longevity may be a key to understanding how plants adapt to rapid global changes.

Several previous reports have noted exceptionally old shrub individuals from localities as diverse as the Tibetan Plateau and the Mediterranean. They are also sometimes found living in harsh conditions at high altitudes.

A closer look at juniper

The common juniper tree is the most widely distributed conifer species in the world. It’s trunks can reveal clues about past environmental shifts and weather events.

“We study wood rings from which we extract precious information about climate change and vegetation development,” said Dr. Angela Luisa Prendin, one of the authors of the study paper.

“However, when you go to the far north, trees give way to smaller plants,” she noted. Her team decided to focus on this particular, low-lying juniper species and to investigate its fascinating growth rings.

Why the new record matters

“The common juniper is known to everyone as a spice in the kitchen or an ingredient in the production of gin,” said Carrer. It might not look majestic, but its longevity is rewriting what we know about the upper limits of shrub life.

“From today, this record is also added to that of being the oldest shrub in the world,” said Carrer. The hardy nature of this plant helps it thrive in diverse habitats, from glacial regions to scorching dunes.

Navigating a changing climate

Scientists suggest that rising temperatures may lead to the northward dispersal of tree populations, which will put pressure on established shrubs.

In some areas, though, harsher conditions could favor shrubs if trees struggle to survive with limited resources.

Shrubs have already expanded in certain high-latitude spots, reflecting a unique interplay between warming trends and local ecosystem limits.

Still, older junipers stand firm against many environmental twists, establishing their place as strong survivors in these habitats.

A window into past climates

Dendrochronology, the study of annual growth rings in woody plants, isn’t limited to towering trunks. Even a small juniper stem can show centuries of environmental records etched into its wood.

Such data can help researchers pinpoint past temperature fluctuations, precipitation patterns, and extreme events.

By comparing ring widths, they identify specific years that may have brought unusual cold snaps or droughts.

Protecting small giants

Unlike many iconic old-growth forests, these shrubs often go unnoticed and unprotected. With warming trends and shifting ecological boundaries, conservationists worry that ancient junipers could be squeezed out.

Once they disappear, centuries of subtle ecological memories vanish with them. Experts believe careful monitoring and protection strategies can ensure they remain part of the landscape.

A legacy worth celebrating

This record-breaking discovery speaks to the patience and persistence of nature. The shrub may be small, but it carries a long story of survival.

As scientists keep uncovering new details, these ancient individuals may rewrite our understanding of longevity in harsh climates.

The study is published in Ecology.

