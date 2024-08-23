Too much fluoride in tap water might lower kids' IQ by a few points

Are we unwittingly feeding our children the fluoride-laden water of woes? Could the very thing we’ve long hailed as our oral health savior be the silent culprit behind lower IQ scores in children? It appears that we might just be, according to a recent government report.

In a startling revelation that’s stirring up waves, a comprehensive government report suggests that high levels of fluoride in tap water could be linked to decreased IQ scores in children.

This news is particularly troubling because it involves hundreds of thousands of kids who are drinking tap water that might be chipping away at their intellectual potential.

Fluoride content in water

In what has been noted as one of the most in-depth studies of its kind, the report points the finger at high levels of fluoride consumption as a possible enemy of brain development in youngsters.

More precisely, scientists found an association between drinking water with more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter and a drop of up to five IQ points. Now, that’s not just small beer.

To put things into perspective, no less than 1.9 million individuals depend on water systems with fluoride levels above 1.5mg.

These startling revelations mark the first time a federal agency has acknowledged that there may indeed be a connection between fluoride and IQ.

Fluoride and dental treatment

Fluoride has been an active component in the US water supply for years. This was in response to studies demonstrating its role in strengthening teeth and reducing cavities. To many people, it was one of the most outstanding public health achievements of the 20th century.

The fluoride addition to drinking water is estimated to save a whopping $6.5 billion annually in dental treatment costs and cuts down the occurrence of cavities by up to 25 percent, as per the CDC.

However, several counties across Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, and others may soon be hearing the alarm bells ringing loud and clear. Research reveals that fluoride levels in these locations are particularly high.

Pick your poison

Let’s put our cards on the table. The safe limit for fluoride, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), should not exceed four milligrams per liter, primarily to avoid skeletal fluorosis.

This disorder can lead to weaker bones, stiffness, and pain. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization claims that the safe limit is approximately 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter.

In spite of these guidelines, the controversy over fluoride in the water supply has been brewing for years, leading to many communities voting against its use.

This newest report only adds fuel to the fire, unveiling links between fluoride and anxiety, temper problems, and headaches in children as young as three.

Levels of fluoride in water

At the helm of this 324-page government report is none other than the National Toxicology Program, part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

As per the numerous studies reviewed in the report, kids exposed to higher levels of fluoride exhibited lower IQ levels, somewhere between 2 to 5 points lower, to be exact.

However, the team was not able to conclude the impact of lower doses of fluoride or its effect on adults.

These findings support previous research from Canada, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Mexico, which delivered similar results — that higher levels of fluoride in drinking water are linked with lower IQ in children.

Muddying the waters

The study did not mention how many people are on water systems where fluoride is artificially added and where concentrations are above the 1.5 milligrams per liter mark.

Interestingly, fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral in water and soil. However, about 80 years ago, a lightbulb moment happened.

Scientists discovered that people whose water supplies naturally had more fluoride also had fewer cavities. They believed fluoride was replacing minerals in teeth that were lost due to decay and wear.

Fast forward to today, where about 70 percent of US households have access to fluoridated drinking water. This percentage is considerably higher than in many other nations, including the UK (10 percent), Spain (10 percent), and Canada (40 percent).

This study is a stark reminder that even something as commonplace as drinking water can have unforeseen repercussions.

With IQ scores in America falling for the first time in a century, it’s time we took a hard look at this fluoride debacle and asked ourselves — are we doing more harm than good?

