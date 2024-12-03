Transformative action needed to feed the world in a warmer climate

Is it possible to combat climate change and feed a growing population using the land resources we have?

The ideal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C will involve a mammoth task. To make this happen, we need not just dramatic reductions in humanity’s greenhouse gas emissions but also a careful reconsideration of how we use our land.

This approach would allow us to control climate change while ensuring that enough land is retained to feed the world and maintain ecological health.

The fight for 1.5°C

Our planet’s landscapes have an expanding responsibility in the war against climate change. Their task is two-fold: drawing carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and generating clean energy.

Strategies for removing carbon dioxide include afforestation/reforestation, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, and direct air capture.

Clean energy like wind and solar power, along with sustainable bioenergy cultivation, are just some of the potential sustainable uses of land.

But as we reallocate more land to combat climate change, we must also think of long-term food security and the well-being of our ecosystems.

The trade-offs in these climate mitigation strategies are often complex, in terms of both their costs and benefits.

Land use options to tackle climate change

A new study stands at the forefront of this conversation. Researchers from the MIT Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy (CS3) have used the Integrated Global System Modeling (IGSM) framework to analyze the cost-effectiveness and potential of different land-based climate mitigation options.

In this analysis, the researchers have used Sky2050, a climate-stabilization scenario developed by Shell, to calculate the growing demand for bioenergy and natural carbon sinks, as well as the need for sustainable farming and food production.

By using the global hectare (gha) as the standard unit of measurement (one gha equals 10,000 square meters), they’ve examined whether there’s enough land to balance these competing needs.

Transformative changes in policy

The results offer a glimmer of hope. The experts found that with transformative changes in policy, land management practices, and consumption patterns, our planet has enough land to meet its needs sustainably.

Furthermore, these changes could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thus aligning with the 1.5°C goal.

The strategies mentioned include stopping deforestation, accelerating reforestation and afforestation, promoting advances in sustainable agriculture technology and practice, reducing agricultural and food waste, and incentivizing consumers to opt for sustainably produced goods.

The CS3 study suggests that if these changes are implemented, 2.5–3.5 gha of land could be used to capture 3–6 gigatons (Gt) of CO 2 per year as part of nature-based solutions, while 0.4–0.6 gha could be used for energy production.

Feeding the world in a hotter climate

CS3 Principal Research Scientist Angelo Gurgel, the study’s lead author, reassures us that there is enough land to support a 1.5°C future as long as effective policies at national and global levels are in place.

Gurgel emphasizes that these policies must promote efficient use of land for food, energy, and nature, and that long-term commitments are needed from government and industry decision-makers.

While combating climate change and feeding the world simultaneously is a monumental challenge, it’s not an impossible task.

By making sustainable and transformative changes, maintaining an effective balance between food production and climate action may be within our reach.

The role of consumer behavior

Consumer behavior is as important for the optimization of land use in the face of policy and technological advancement.

Individual diet choices, consumption patterns, and waste management practices all shape demand for agricultural land and associated greenhouse gas emissions.

Transitioning to plant-based diets, for instance, can reduce the land required for livestock farming. This would free up space for afforestation and renewable energy production.

Moreover, reducing food waste at both household and industrial levels can alleviate the pressure on agricultural systems, allowing for a more sustainable allocation of resources.

Education and awareness campaigns that will encourage consumers to choose products produced with sustainability in mind can increase demand for responsible land management practices.

The societal influence that creates a shift towards more environmentally friendly consumption will enhance the efficacy of land-based climate mitigation strategies to ensure a future where climate stability and food security are intertwined.

The full study was published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–