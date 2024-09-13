Treehoppers secretly communicate by making plants vibrate

Have you ever paused to consider the hidden world of insect communication? For over 30 years, a scientist named Rex Cocroft has dedicated his career to understanding this fascinating arena.

With a background in music and biology, Cocroft’s work has been recognized across the globe, earning him a feature in a BBC documentary series and even inspiring fellow researchers to name a new species of treehoppers, Cladonota rex, in his honor.

Treehoppers communicate using vibrations

Treehoppers are tiny insects that inhabit every continent except Antarctica. These small creatures have advanced communication systems that are as intriguing as they are mysterious.

The insects communicate by sending vibrations through a plant’s leaves and stem, almost like a silent symphony that humans cannot detect.

Sending messages through vibrations

“Treehoppers have vibration sensors that detect when their legs move up and down, and they are extremely sensitive to that kind of motion,” explained Cocroft, who is a biologist at the University of Missouri.

These vibrations work much like our sense of sound, allowing treehoppers to convey messages and signals. But remember, what we perceive as silence, is a robust conversation for treehoppers.

Cocroft uses unique sensors that function like guitar amplifiers. “Piezoelectric materials produce an electrical current when under mechanical stress,” he noted.

So, by using a piezo disk, the vibrations become an electrical signal that can be amplified, allowing him to tune into the chat between the bugs.

Treehoppers’ diverse way of communicating

Treehoppers communicate by vibrating different parts of their bodies, which transmits vibrations via their legs to the plant stem.

Interestingly, these creatures can also mimic cicadas by creating a clicking sound, and some can even create song-like sounds that vary in pitch, tone, and volume.

“Treehoppers typically have several different types of signals in their repertoire, and they are good at distinguishing between those and responding appropriately,” explained Cocroft. It might not be what we usually associate with insect sounds, but the mechanics of producing and transmitting these sounds are unique.

“With more than 3,000 species of treehoppers worldwide, every species has different songs, so you don’t know what you’re going to hear until you begin to listen,” said Cocroft.

Musician turned biologist

Having been drawn to the piano during his high school days, Cocroft initially pursued a degree in music in college.

But the call of biology, a childhood passion, was too strong for him to ignore. After a stint as a research assistant at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Cocroft’s interest in animal communication took flight, a journey that led him to the fascinating world of treehoppers.

“Communication is such a key part of the behavior of any animal,” said Cocroft, who embodies a unique blend of passion, curiosity, and dedication.

Communication for survival

One might wonder, what evolutionary advantage does such complex communication provide to treehoppers? These small insects are not just engaging in idle chatter; their communication is essential for survival and reproduction.

Through vibrational signals, treehoppers can relay alarms about potential predators, coordinate collective movements, and even engage in mating duets, where males and females signal back and forth to evaluate compatibility.

Such intricate layers of communication have likely evolved to ensure that treehoppers can efficiently interact with their environment and make adaptive decisions critical for their biodiversity.

Secrets of insect communication

Reflecting on decades of research, Cocroft is optimistic about the future of studying insect communication.

With advancing technology, researchers are poised to uncover even more secrets about how treehoppers and other insects communicate.

Innovations in sensor technology and computational analysis promise to deepen the understanding of vibrational ecology and its implications across ecosystems.

Cocroft envisions a future where these insights could impact agriculture, conservation, and even robotics, by emulating the efficient communication systems found in nature.

“We are just scratching the surface of what these tiny creatures can teach us about communication and adaptation.”

Subtle sounds of treehoppers

As we appreciate the subtle sounds of treehoppers, we witness the boundless wonders that nature has to offer.

For over 30 years, Cocroft has studied these insects and their unique communication strategies, bringing closer to us a world that’s often overlooked.

And even as we marvel at these discoveries, it’s clear that there’s still much left to be understood. “I’ve always liked the exploration side of natural history, and there’s a lot we can still discover about how insects like treehoppers communicate,” said Cocroft.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–