World Wildlife Day: Using technology to protect our natural world

World Wildlife Day is celebrated each year on March 3rd. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2013 to recognize the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet.

The date was chosen to mark the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) on March 3, 1973, which plays a pivotal role in protecting species from extinction due to international trade.

Digital innovation in wildlife conservation

Each year, World Wildlife Day is celebrated with a theme that highlights the importance of various aspects of wildlife conservation. For example, themes have focused on sustaining all life on Earth, marine species, and big cats.

In a transformative push towards a more inclusive and technologically driven future, the theme for World Wildlife Day 2024, “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation,” sets an ambitious agenda to bridge the gap between digital advancements and wildlife conservation efforts.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the pivotal role that digital conservation technologies and services can play in promoting sustainable wildlife trade, ensuring legal compliance, and fostering harmonious human-wildlife coexistence for the present and future generations.

At a time when the digital revolution is reshaping the landscape of global connectivity, this theme underscores the urgent need for universal access to digital tools and knowledge.

The digital divide

Despite the progress made in expanding global internet access, with 66 percent of the world’s population now online, a significant digital divide persists.

Approximately 2.7 billion people remain disconnected. This divide is particularly pronounced in the least developed countries and landlocked developing nations, where only 36 percent of the population has internet access.

Moreover, women and young people frequently encounter barriers to internet access and acquiring digital skills necessary for employment, underscoring the intersectional challenges of achieving digital equity.

Universal digital inclusion by 2030

The advent of technological innovations has revolutionized wildlife conservation, making research, communication, tracking, and DNA analysis more efficient and precise. These advancements have the potential to greatly enhance our understanding and protection of wildlife.

However, the benefits of these technologies are not universally accessible, and their application can sometimes lead to environmental degradation and unsustainable practices.

Addressing these challenges is crucial for realizing the goal of universal digital inclusion by 2030 and ensuring that technological advancements contribute positively to conservation efforts.

Why does wildlife conservation matter?

Preserving wildlife and their habitats is essential not only for the intrinsic value of nature but also for the health, economy, and well-being of human societies.

Conservation efforts aim to protect endangered species and their habitats, ensuring that future generations can continue to benefit from the natural heritage of our planet. Here are some key reasons why wildlife is so important:

Biodiversity

Wildlife contributes to the biodiversity of an ecosystem. Biodiversity is vital for the stability and resilience of ecosystems, enabling them to recover from disturbances, resist diseases, and adapt to changes. Each species, no matter how small, plays a role in the ecosystem, contributing to the complex interdependencies that sustain life.

Ecosystem services

Wildlife provides a range of ecosystem services that are crucial for human survival. These include pollination of crops, control of pests and diseases, purification of air and water, and regulation of climate. For example, bees and other insects pollinate plants, leading to the production of fruits, vegetables, and nuts; birds and bats help control insect populations; and forests that are home to wildlife absorb carbon dioxide and produce oxygen.

Economic benefits of wildlife

Wildlife and natural habitats attract tourists, contributing to the economy through ecotourism and outdoor recreation. In many parts of the world, wildlife-based tourism is a major source of income and employment. Additionally, wildlife is a source of various products, including food, medicines, and materials.

Cultural and recreational value

Wildlife has significant cultural, spiritual, and recreational value for many people. It inspires art, folklore, and religious beliefs. Recreational activities such as birdwatching, hiking, and wildlife photography provide people with opportunities to connect with nature, reducing stress and improving mental health.

Scientific research on wildlife

Wildlife is an invaluable resource for scientific research, contributing to our understanding of biology, ecology, and medicine. Studying wildlife and ecosystems helps scientists develop new medicines, understand environmental changes, and find solutions to conservation challenges. Educational programs focused on wildlife conservation can foster a sense of responsibility toward the environment among people of all ages.

Global biodiversity crisis

The ongoing biodiversity crisis is a critical environmental issue characterized by the rapid loss of species and the degradation of ecosystems worldwide. This crisis is primarily driven by human activities, including habitat destruction, pollution, overexploitation of resources, introduction of invasive species, and climate change.

The consequences of biodiversity loss are profound, affecting ecosystem services that are essential for human survival, such as food security, water purification, disease regulation, and climate stabilization. Several key points highlight the severity of the biodiversity crisis:

Rate of extinction

The current rate of species extinction is estimated to be hundreds of times higher than the natural background rate, with many species disappearing before they are even discovered.

Habitat loss

Expanding agriculture, urban development, deforestation, and other land-use changes have led to significant habitat destruction, making it the primary cause of biodiversity loss.

Climate change

Climate change exacerbates the crisis by altering habitats and the distribution of species, making it harder for many organisms to survive.

Overexploitation

Overfishing, hunting, and poaching have led to the decline of numerous species around the world.

Pollution

Pollution from chemicals, plastics, and other waste products has contaminated ecosystems on land and in water, affecting both wildlife and their habitats.

Invasive species

The introduction of non-native species to new environments can disrupt local ecosystems and threaten native species.

Efforts to combat this crisis include conservation programs, protected areas establishment, sustainable resource management practices, and international agreements like the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). Addressing the biodiversity crisis requires global cooperation, as well as local action, to reduce human impacts on the environment.

World Wildlife Day 2024

By focusing on the intersection of digital innovation and wildlife conservation, World Wildlife Day 2024 invites us to consider how we can use technology to protect our natural world while ensuring that the benefits of the digital age are shared by all. It is time to envision a future where digital connectivity serves both people and the planet equitably.

World Wildlife Day stands for connecting people with nature and inspiring action for animals and plants every day of the year. To learn how you can get involved visit www.wildlifeday.org.

