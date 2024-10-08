Brazilian plant found to contain cannabis CBD compound

Picture this — a common Brazilian shrub, unassuming, often looked upon as merely a weed, has suddenly become the center of attention for scientists near and far. Why? Because the plant is hiding cannabidiol (CBD), a compound typically associated with cannabis, inside its humble fruits and flowers.

Trema micrantha: Humble CBD plant

The CBD-laden plant in question is Trema micrantha blume, a shrub that grows widespread across Brazil.

The notable discoverer of this phenomenon is none other than molecular biologist Rodrigo Moura Neto, attached to the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

According to Neto, he and his team stumbled upon this significant find last year.

CBD is no stranger to spotlight, thanks to its therapeutic properties that some people use to manage conditions like epilepsy, chronic pain, and anxiety.

Together with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), it forms the main active compounds in cannabis. However, while THC is responsible for the ‘high’ in cannabis use, CBD is non-psychoactive.

Legal CBD production

The crux of Neto’s discovery lies in the analysis that Trema contains CBD but not THC. This sparks the potential of a new, ample source of CBD that bypasses the legal and regulatory challenges often posed to cannabis.

And seeing that cannabis remains illegal in many jurisdictions, including Brazil, this is significant. “It’s a legal alternative to using cannabis,” Neto said.

Weed to wonder

Imagine a plant that grows profusely all over Brazil, easily dismissed as a weed, suddenly becoming a potent, cost-effective source of CBD.

“This is a plant that grows all over Brazil. It would be a simpler and cheaper source of cannabidiol,” Neto explains.

This isn’t the first time CBD has been found outside cannabis, with scientists previously finding it in a related plant in Thailand.

Future of CBD from Trema micrantha

Neto’s next steps involve scaling up his research to uncover the most effective ways of extracting CBD from Trema.

They also plan to analyze its potential benefits for patients currently being treated with medical cannabis.

To boost these efforts, his team was granted a 500,000-real (US$104,000) fund by the Brazilian government — an endeavor estimated to span at least five years.

Vantage Market Research, a market analysis firm, has forecasted a bright future for CBD.

The firm estimates the global market for CBD to be nearly US$5 billion, with projections noting a rise to more than US$47 billion by 2028, driven predominantly by health and wellness use.

Cultivating Trema micrantha

The cultivation of Trema micrantha as a source of CBD presents intriguing environmental considerations.

With its robust growth across Brazil and adaptability to various ecosystems, Trema could potentially be cultivated with minimal environmental disruption.

This stands in contrast to traditional cannabis farming, which often involves intensive resource inputs.

Sustainable cultivation practices for Trema could pave the way for eco-friendly CBD production, prompting further inquiry into its impact on biodiversity and land use efficiency.

Such research could illuminate pathways to producing therapeutic compounds while preserving environmental integrity.

Plants role in the CBD discourse

In the broader context of the global CBD discourse, Trema micrantha‘s emergence as a novel source synchronizes with shifting perceptions around non-cannabis-derived CBDs.

This shift broadens the narrative of CBD production beyond traditional confines, potentially democratizing access and reducing the socio-political barriers surrounding cannabis.

As international interest in CBD’s health benefits continues to rise, the potential inclusion of Trema in global supply chains could influence market dynamics and regulatory frameworks.

This development might not only stabilize supply but might also enhance cross-cultural research collaborations, enriching the global understanding of CBD’s applications and implications.

Turning point for CBD

Neto’s Trema micrantha discovery signifies a critical turning point in the CBD production narrative.

It not only opens up exciting new routes for scientific exploration but also brings a fresh perspective to our understanding of plant biology.

Who knows what other surprises nature has up her sleeve? Only time, and more research, will tell.

