Tropical rains will shift northward in the coming decades 

The world is no stranger to the consequences of climate change, but an impending northward shift in tropical rains due to unchecked carbon emissions could have profound implications for agriculture and economies around the equator.

This potentially drastic change could significantly impact equatorial regions. Nations flanking the equator on both sides, such as central African countries, northern South America, and Pacific island nations, are expected to feel the effects most acutely.

Tropical rain shift and atmospheric changes

The northward rain shift has been predicted by a team of researchers at UC Riverside, led by atmospheric scientist Professor Wei Liu.

The rainfall shift is primarily associated with complex atmospheric changes caused by carbon emissions, which particularly affect the formation of intertropical convergence zones.

Described as atmospheric engines, intertropical convergence zones are responsible for generating around a third of the world’s rainfall.

The impact on major tropical crops

Several major tropical crops are grown in the regions that are expected to be most affected by the rain shift.

Coffee, cocoa, palm oil, bananas, sugarcane, tea, mangoes, and pineapples are among the agricultural products that could see production issues due to the instability in rainfall.

However, this northward shift will only last around 20 years. Following this period, the convergence zones are anticipated to swing back south, remaining in this position for nearly a millennium due to the warming of southern oceans – which is another repercussion of carbon emissions.

Understanding intertropical convergence zones

Intertropical convergence zones essentially act like a conveyor belt for moisture. Positioned along or near the equator, these zones are where trade winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet.

The colliding air streams rise upwards into cooler altitudes, absorbing vast amounts of moisture from the oceans as they do so.

As this moist air chills at higher altitudes, thunderclouds form, and drenching rainstorms are unleashed. It’s not unusual for tropical rainforests to receive as much as 14 feet of rain per year.

Atmospheric influence of carbon emissions

Scientists utilized advanced computer models to simulate the real-world effects of continued fossil fuel burning and other sources of carbon dioxide emissions. The intricate model incorporated various components of the atmosphere, ocean, sea ice, and land, with each element interacting with the others.

Professor Liu and his colleagues used these sophisticated computer models to predict the atmospheric influence of carbon dioxide emissions.

“The rainfall change is very important,” Liu said. “It’s a very heavy rainfall region. So, a small shift will cause big changes in agriculture and the economy of the societies. It will affect many regions.”

“Basically, we try to simulate the real world. In the model, we can increase our carbon dioxide emissions from pre-industrial levels to much higher levels.”

The researchers also factored in how carbon emissions affect the amount of radiant energy at the top of the atmosphere, sea ice shifts, water vapor variations, and changes in cloud formation.

The combined effects of all these factors could push rain-forming convergence zones northward by as much as 0.2 degrees on average.

The impact of tropical rain patterns

In conclusion, while the consequences of climate change are many and varied, the possible short-term shift in tropical rain patterns could have far-reaching effects on the agriculture and economies of communities near the equator.

This significant change underscores the urgency of addressing global carbon emissions effectively.

The study is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

