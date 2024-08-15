Type 2 diabetes heightens Alzheimer's risk

A recent study has shed some light on the alarming connection between type 2 diabetes and an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive problems.

This connection not only heightens Alzheimer’s risk but also raises new concerns about how metabolic disorders can influence brain health.

Diabetes and Alzheimer’s: The protein connection

The study reveals a potential cause: individuals with type 2 diabetes seem to struggle more to get rid of a particular protein linked with the devastating brain disease.

The research team, led by Olov Rolandsson, a senior professor at the Department of Public Health and Clinical Medicine at Umeå University, focused on beta-amyloids. These are key components of the plaques commonly found in the brains of individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“The results may be important for further research into possible treatments to counteract the risk of people with type 2 diabetes being affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Rolandsson, emphasizing the significance of the findings.

Critical markers in Alzheimer’s development

The study measured the concentrations of two specific beta-amyloids, Aβ1-40 and Aβ1-42, in the blood of individuals with type 2 diabetes and a healthy control group.

These beta-amyloids are known to be critical markers in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, as they are the primary components of the plaques that accumulate in the brains of affected individuals.

In addition to measuring specific beta-amyloids, the researchers closely monitored the levels of an enzyme responsible for breaking down these proteins.

The enzyme plays a crucial role in preventing the buildup of beta-amyloids, thereby potentially reducing the risk of plaque formation in the brain.

Focus of the research

To simulate a hyperglycemic condition, both groups underwent a controlled four-hour glucose infusion, which elevated their blood sugar levels to induce acute hyperglycemia.

This method was used to mimic the high blood sugar episodes that people with type 2 diabetes frequently experience.

Following this procedure, the researchers took repeated blood samples to observe how the body responds to the sudden increase in blood sugar and to assess the subsequent changes in beta-amyloid levels and the activity of the amyloid-degrading enzyme.

How diabetes increases Alzheimer’s risk

Immediately after the glucose infusion, both the diabetic and control groups showed similar beta-amyloid levels.

However, in the control group, beta-amyloid concentrations fell significantly, while the levels of the amyloid-degrading enzyme increased.

In contrast, the diabetic group showed no significant changes, indicating a potential inability to manage beta-amyloid proteins effectively.

These results suggest that people with type 2 diabetes may not be able to clear beta-amyloid as efficiently as healthy individuals, potentially increasing the risk of cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Implications and future research

While the study involved a small sample size 10 participants with type 2 diabetes and 11 without – the findings are noteworthy.

“More research is needed to confirm the results of this limited study. Hopefully, in the long term, it can also lead to new treatments. But the findings underline the importance of preventing type 2 diabetes as far as possible and ensuring that those who do have it avoid episodes of high blood sugar,” said Rolandsson.

The study highlights the crucial need for further exploration into the relationship between type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease, offering potential pathways for developing new treatments and preventive measures.

Managing diabetes and Alzheimer’s risk

Given the study’s findings, effective diabetes management emerges as a crucial strategy in mitigating the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels can play a key role in preventing the accumulation of beta-amyloids in the brain, which are strongly linked to cognitive decline.

For individuals with type 2 diabetes, this research underscores the importance of regular monitoring of blood sugar levels and adherence to prescribed treatments to avoid hyperglycemia.

Lifestyle interventions, such as a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and weight management, can further reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications, including those that may lead to Alzheimer’s disease.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to integrate cognitive health into diabetes management plans, particularly for older adults, to help reduce the long-term risks associated with both conditions.

The study is published in The Astronomical Journal.

