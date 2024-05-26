Pomegranates may be key in preventing and treating Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s disease can be significantly improved in terms of memory and treatment by a naturally occurring substance found in pomegranates, strawberries, and walnuts, according to a new study.

The breakthrough research, led by the University of Copenhagen, underscores the importance of exploring nature’s pharmacy in the fight against one of the most debilitating diseases of our time.

Alzheimer’s disease and the potential of pomegranates

Alzheimer’s disease, characterized by forgetfulness, difficulty in finding words, and confusion about time and place, has long posed challenges in the medical field. This progressive neurodegenerative disorder affects millions of people worldwide, eroding memory and cognitive function over time.

The impact of Alzheimer’s on patients and their families is profound, often leading to a loss of independence and severe emotional distress.

Traditional treatments have primarily focused on managing symptoms rather than addressing the underlying causes of the disease. Despite extensive research, a definitive cure for Alzheimer’s remains elusive, and current therapeutic options offer limited effectiveness. This has spurred an urgent need for innovative approaches and alternative treatments.

The discovery of a potential treatment from an ordinary fruit, such as pomegranates, brings new hope to this challenging landscape.

Pomegranates, known for their rich nutritional profile and antioxidant properties, have now been identified as a source of urolithin A. This compound shows promise in improving memory and alleviating symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

A natural ally in the fight against dementia

“Our study on mouse models with Alzheimer’s disease shows that urolithin A, a naturally occurring substance in pomegranates, can alleviate memory problems and other consequences of dementia,” said Vilhelm Bohr, a professor in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Copenhagen.

Professor Bohr, who previously chaired the U.S. National Institute on Aging, noted that this discovery is promising for managing dementia – a condition that is notoriously difficult to treat. The positive results from this study open new avenues for human clinical trials.

Researchers have already seen encouraging outcomes in muscle treatments and are now planning human trials for Alzheimer’s disease.

Enhancing brain function through mitophagy

Previous research by the team identified nicotinamide riboside (NAD supplement) as a key player in combating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. This molecule aids in removing damaged mitochondria from the brain.

“Many patients with neurodegenerative diseases experience mitochondrial dysfunction, known as mitophagy, which hinders the brain’s ability to remove weak mitochondria. Stimulating the mitophagy process to eliminate these weak mitochondria yields very positive results,” explained Professor Bohr.

The researchers found that urolithin A, similar to the NAD supplement, effectively removes weak mitochondria from the brain, thereby improving brain function.

Exploring the preventive potential of Urolithin A

The exact dosage of urolithin A needed to improve memory and alleviate Alzheimer’s symptoms remains uncertain. “We cannot yet determine the precise dosage required, but it is likely more than what one pomegranate a day provides. Fortunately, urolithin A is available in pill form, and we are currently working on identifying the right dosage,” said Bohr.

The experts are also exploring the potential for urolithin A as a preventive measure. They noted the advantage of using a natural substance due to the reduced risk of side effects.

“Studies on NAD supplementation have shown no serious side effects, and while our knowledge of urolithin A is limited, initial clinical trials in muscular disease have been effective. Our next step is to explore its impact on Alzheimer’s disease,” said Professor Bohr.

“If we are to advocate for consuming something to lower the risk of Alzheimer’s, it must be free from significant side effects.”

Pomegranates as a natural solution against Alzheimer’s

This promising research marks a significant step forward in the fight against Alzheimer’s, offering new hope through the power of natural substances.

The discovery of urolithin A’s potential benefits underscores the remarkable therapeutic properties found in pomegranates, highlighting their significance beyond mere nutrition.

As researchers continue to explore the optimal dosage and long-term effects, the inclusion of pomegranate-derived compounds in preventive and therapeutic strategies could revolutionize our approach to managing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study is published in the journal Alzheimer s & Dementia.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–