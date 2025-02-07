Vitamin helps prevent cataracts and maintain eye health

Many people have never heard of lutein, yet it has a notable presence in vegetables, fruits, and even egg yolks. This pigmented compound offers multiple health advantages, particularly for vision, though it can play a role in other areas of the body too.

Dr. Karen Robinson from the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences led a detailed analysis on the health benefits of lutein.

“Our review was the first to evaluate the effects of both dietary and supplemental sources of lutein on healthy eyes,” explained Dr. Robinson.

Lutein may safeguard eye health

Lutein is classified as a carotenoid with antioxidant properties. It cannot be made by the human body, so it must come from food sources like spinach, kale, and corn.

Experts note that it is found in certain dietary supplements for those who struggle to get enough from meals. Evidence suggests that regular intake might help safeguard eyesight over the long haul.

“Two tissues of the eye that play a key role in the vision process are the macula and the lens. Of all the carotenoids present in the human diet and serum, only two, lutein and zeaxanthin, are present in these two important tissues,” researchers noted in the current study.

How lutein supports eye health

Some research indicates that lutein can help people who have difficulty seeing in low light. This guidance aligns with observations of improved night vision once the nutrient becomes a staple in the diet.

Evidence has also shown possible benefits in reducing the likelihood of cataracts by shielding delicate eye tissues from ultraviolet light. It appears to act as a protective layer in the macula, which is key for healthy sight.

“Daily lutein supplements of 10 mg or more increased macular pigment after 3 months,” said Dr. Robinson.

Daily amounts of 10 mg or more may support macular pigment in adults who have normal eyes, according to some meta-analyses.

Researchers have also associated lutein intake with a lower risk of glaucoma, which often arises from increased eye pressure.

The nutrient’s antioxidant role is potentially very important in lowering the stress that harms the optic nerve.

Skin and cognitive function

Lutein’s antioxidant action has been observed in the upper layers of the skin. It may ease harmful changes caused by ultraviolet exposure and preserve the skin’s appearance over time.

There have been intriguing discussions of lutein’s effect on memory in both younger and older adults. Although research is ongoing, some studies suggest that lutein intake is associated with improved cognitive function.

The idea of a single compound benefiting both vision and brain health has sparked interest among researchers

Recommended intake and usage

Nutrition specialists generally suggest taking between 10 mg and 20 mg of lutein per day, if supplements are used.

Most recommend pairing it with a meal that includes some healthy fat, like olive oil or nuts, since fats help the body absorb carotenoids.

Exact doses can vary, based on individual health goals, so a professional opinion is wise before starting a supplement routine.

Some individuals prefer getting lutein from spinach, squash, and other colorful produce, but it can also be found in capsules for convenience.

Benefits beyond eye health

A growing number of researchers see potential cancer-preventive links for lutein. Its antioxidant activity helps manage free radicals in cells, which can otherwise damage DNA over time.

Though it is not a cure-all, it often appears in broader discussions about immune function. Experts believe that a balanced diet featuring lutein gives the body a valuable tool in overall wellness.

Including leafy greens, corn, and egg yolks in meals can boost lutein intake without too much effort. Many of these options also offer protein, fiber, and other nutrients that support holistic health.

Some people wonder about the best time to take a lutein supplement. Professionals often say it’s ideal alongside the biggest meal of the day, especially when that meal contains unsaturated fats.

Lutein is important for supporting normal vision, but it seems to have extra perks for the skin and perhaps the brain. Anyone eager to include it in a daily routine should think about combining dietary and supplemental sources for the best effect.

The study is published in Advances in Nutrition.

