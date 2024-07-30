Want to reverse your age? Take sugar out of your diet 

Do the foods we eat affect how young or old we feel or look? Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have had a riveting revelation. They found a critical link between a nutrient-rich, low-sugar diet and a younger biological age at the cellular level.

The research was led by Dr. Dorothy Chiu, a postdoctoral scholar at the UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health.

“The diets we examined align with existing recommendations for preventing disease and promoting health and highlight the potency of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients in particular. From a lifestyle medicine standpoint, it is empowering to see how heeding these recommendations may promote a younger cellular age relative to chronological age,” said Dr. Chiu.

Sugary diet and biological age

The crux of this research aimed to see how different measures of healthy eating affected the “epigenetic clock.” This biochemical test can estimate both health and lifespan. The exciting discovery was, the healthier the diet, the younger the cells appeared.

However, there was also a correlation between added sugar and cellular aging. Even with a health-conscious diet, every gram of added sugar consumed was associated with an increase in the epigenetic age. The study deepens our understanding of why sugar is detrimental to health.

“We knew that high levels of added sugars are linked to worsened metabolic health and early disease, possibly more than any other dietary factor,” said Professor Elissa Epel, a co-senior author of the study.

“Now we know that accelerated epigenetic aging is underlying this relationship, and this is likely one of many ways that excessive sugar intake limits healthy longevity.”

Added sugar consumption

The women in the study reported consuming an average of 61.5 grams of added sugar per day.

To put this in perspective, a bar of milk chocolate has about 25 grams of added sugar, while a 12-ounce can of cola packs about 39 grams.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends that adults consume no more than 50 grams of added sugar per day.

Impact of diet on age

The researchers thoroughly analyzed the food records of 342 women with an average age of 39. The individual diets were compared with epigenetic clock measures, which were derived from saliva samples.

The results of the analysis showed a strong correlation between adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory components, and a lower epigenetic age. In essence, consuming lesser added sugar led to a slow-down in biological aging.

Revolutionizing health through diet

Barbara Laraia, a co-senior author of the study, provided an interesting proposition. “Given that epigenetic patterns appear to be reversible, eliminating 10 grams of added sugar per day is akin to turning back the biological clock by 2.4 months, if sustained over time,” noted Laraia.

“Focusing on foods that are high in key nutrients and low in added sugars may be a new way to motivate people to eat well for longevity.”

Role of nutritional education

Understanding the complex link between diet and cellular aging requires solid nutritional education. When people are knowledgeable, they can make informed choices such as prioritizing nutrient-dense foods and avoiding processed options that are high in added sugars.

This educational approach could be crucial in changing dietary habits. It fosters a culture that values healthy eating. Ultimately, this contributes to a broader societal shift towards longevity and well-being.

Initiatives to integrate nutritional lessons into schools and community programs are essential, as they lay a foundation for lifelong healthy eating practices.

Food, age, and the way forward

The findings from this unique research provide valuable insights into the role of diet in influencing our biological age. Eliminating sugars from our diets can potentially roll back the years and allow us to maintain our vitality and vigor.

So, next time you reach for that sugary treat, remember, you might be stealing a little youth from your future self. Can we sustain a diet rich in necessary nutrients and low in added sugars?

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

