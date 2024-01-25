Drinking tea delays biological aging

Recent research suggests that enjoying a daily ritual of tea drinking could have more benefits than just relaxation. According to a new study, indulging in three cups of tea daily might contribute to delaying the process of biological aging.

This finding by Chinese scientists hints at the possibility that the traditional brew, rich in certain health-promoting compounds, may play a role in enhancing longevity.

Potential health benefits

Historically, black tea has been recognized for its potential health benefits, particularly in enhancing heart, gut, and brain health. Moreover, animal studies have indicated that flavonoids, abundantly found in tea, could potentially increase the lifespan of organisms ranging from worms and flies to mice.

How the research was conducted

A comprehensive study by experts at Sichuan University in Chengdu, China, involved analyzing data from two cohorts: 5,998 British individuals aged between 37 and 73, and 7,931 Chinese participants aged 30 to 79.

The participants provided detailed information about their tea consumption habits, including the type of tea they preferred (green, black, yellow, or oolong) and the average number of cups they consumed each day.

The researchers then assessed various aging markers such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and body fat percentage to determine the participants’ biological age.

Slower biological aging

The findings, published in the journal The Lancet Regional Health – Western Pacific, revealed that tea drinkers exhibited signs of slower biological aging.

“The exposure-response relationship suggested that consuming around three cups of tea or six to eight grams of tea leaves per day may offer the most evident anti-aging benefits,” the authors wrote. Interestingly, those who had given up on tea drinking showed a higher increase in the acceleration of biological aging.

Powerful polyphenols

The researchers attributed these anti-aging benefits to polyphenols, the primary bioactive substances in tea, which are believed to influence gut microbiota significantly. This, in turn, impacts age-related shifts in immunity, metabolism, and cognitive function.

While the study did not delve into the specific types of tea, it found no substantial differences between UK black tea drinkers and Chinese green tea enthusiasts. Furthermore, the temperature at which the tea was consumed appeared to have no impact on the outcomes.

Study limitations

However, the researchers acknowledged limitations in their study, including not accounting for the size of the tea cups used by participants. As the study was observational, it could not definitively conclude that tea drinking was directly responsible for slowing down biological aging.

In the UK, where tea consumption amounts to about 100 million cups per day, there has been a noticeable decline in tea demand, particularly among younger individuals, in the face of growing coffee popularity.

More about the health benefits of tea

Green tea, black tea, white tea, and oolong tea all come from the Camellia sinensis plant, but their unique characteristics are a result of different processing methods. These teas are rich in antioxidants, which play a significant role in protecting the body from free radicals, molecules that can damage cells and contribute to aging and diseases like cancer.

Green tea

Green tea, in particular, is renowned for its high concentration of catechins, a type of antioxidant. Studies have linked the regular consumption of green tea to a reduced risk of heart disease, as it may help in lowering LDL cholesterol levels and improving artery function.

Black tea

Black tea, the most widely consumed type globally, has its own set of health benefits. It’s high in compounds called flavonoids, which can improve heart health. Drinking black tea has been associated with a reduced risk of stroke, lower blood pressure, and a decrease in LDL cholesterol.

White tea

White tea is the least processed and thus retains a high amount of antioxidants. It’s believed that white tea may have the strongest anticancer properties compared to more processed teas.

Oolong tea

Oolong tea, being partially fermented, combines the qualities of black and green teas. It’s particularly noted for its ability to activate enzymes that cut down triglycerides, a type of fat found in the blood.

Mental alertness

Additionally, tea is known for its mental alertness benefits, largely attributed to its caffeine content. However, the L-theanine in tea can moderate the effects of caffeine, such as anxiety and jitteriness, and it is thought to improve brain function.

Dental health

Regular tea drinking also has a positive impact on dental health, as it contains fluoride and tannins that may reduce plaque buildup and tooth decay. Plus, it’s hydrating and has a calming effect, which can be a welcome addition to a daily routine for overall well-being.

