Water fleas may be the solution to our global water crisis

In a surprising new study, scientists have identified water fleas as a potential solution to the global water crisis.

The research suggests that these tiny creatures might be the key to cleaning persistent chemical pollutants from wastewater, making it safer for industrial, agricultural, and domestic use.

“This novel nature-inspired technology provides a potentially revolutionary process for sustainably removing persistent chemical pollutants from wastewater,” said study lead author Muhammad Abdullahi of the University of Birmingham. “By preventing these chemicals from being discharged, we can protect our environment and biodiversity.”

Global water crisis

The world is currently facing a severe water crisis, which can be attributed to rapid urbanization, booming populations, unsound food production practices, and climate change.

Due to these conditions, sustainable water management is urgently needed for the well-being of society, economy, and environment.

However, one of the significant challenges in wastewater management is the inability to effectively remove persistent chemical pollutants from domestic and industrial processes.

Wastewater treatment

Current wastewater treatment methods often fall short, allowing these pollutants to seep into rivers, reservoirs, irrigation systems, and aquifers.

This results in the harmful entry of chemicals into the human food chain and water supply, endangering the health of approximately 92 million people annually.

The potential of Daphnia

Daphnia, commonly known as water fleas, may provide us with a remarkable new clean water solution.

In the Birmingham study, the researchers have found a way to use water fleas to remove pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and industrial chemicals from wastewater without producing the harmful byproducts associated with present-day technologies.

“Our profound understanding of water flea biology enabled us to pioneer a nature-inspired tertiary wastewater treatment technology. This refines municipal wastewater effluent and safeguards the ecological health of our rivers,” said study senior author Professor Luisa Orsini.

“The water flea’s remarkable ability to remain dormant for centuries allows scientists to revive dormant populations that endured varying historical pollution pressures. Leveraging this trait, researchers sourced strains with diverse tolerances to chemical pollutants, incorporating them into the technology.”

Resurrecting water fleas

Using specialized technology, the team has successfully integrated populations of water fleas into wastewater treatment plants.

The uniqueness lies in the strain selection – by “resurrecting” water fleas from past environments, the experts have identified strains that have been historically resilient to different pollution pressures.

Study implications

The study reveals the efficiency of four distinct water flea strains in removing a variety of pollutants, such as diclofenac, atrazine, arsenic, and PFOS (industrial chemicals).

“Our technology could improve the quality of wastewater effluent – meeting current and upcoming regulatory requirements to produce reusable water suitable for irrigation, industrial applications, and household use,” said study co-author Dr. Mohamed Abdallah.

“By preventing persistent chemicals from entering waterways, we can also prevent environmental pollution.”

