Welcome to humanity's new era, the Anthropocene

In 2009, a secluded group of scientists embarked on a monumental task. This task, ordered by Earth’s geological chronology authorities, was to answer three crucial questions concerning the Anthropocene – a proposed geological epoch characterized by humanity’s enormous impact on Earth.

Today, the experts finally reveal their findings, including the exact location deemed ground-zero for the Anthropocene epoch.

Escalation in human influence

The initial query was hypothetical yet profound: In a million years, would extraterrestrial beings examining Earth’s sediment and layered rocks distinguish a uniquely human signature that signified a clear geological boundary?

Following their comprehensive investigation, the Anthropocene Working Group affirmed that human activities have indeed propelled the planet out of the stability of the Holocene epoch, which originated around 11,700 years ago with the termination of the last ice age.

According to the experts, the planet is growing disturbingly warm, and its life-support systems are increasingly malfunctioning.

The researchers propose that the commencement of the “epoch of humans,” a concept first introduced by Chemistry Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen in 2002, should be identified in the mid-20th century.

This era marked a dramatic escalation in various indicators of human influence, such as greenhouse gas concentrations, microplastic pollution, invasive species, and radioactive traces from atomic bomb testing. Collectively, these human-induced changes have been recognized by scientists as the Great Acceleration.

The golden spike

A significant part of the Working Group’s findings revolved around identifying the “golden spike” – a geological repository of evidence, such as a lake deposit, coral reef, or ice core, that most profoundly exemplifies the Anthropocene epoch.

The final decision on the location of this “golden spike” will be announced in a joint press conference on Tuesday at the Max Planck Society in Berlin and at a gathering of the Working Group scientists in Lille, France.

However, these conclusions are just recommendations at this stage. Their legitimacy will be scrutinized by the stern, skeptical scientists of the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) and the International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS). Many involved in the study believe the chances of their findings gaining acceptance are quite slender.

Some geologists argue that the Anthropocene epoch does not meet the technical criteria for inclusion in the International Chronostratigraphic Chart, the official 4.6-billion-year timeline of the planet. This is despite their acknowledgement of a significant deviation from historical geological patterns.

A paradigm shift

This proposed shift from the Holocene to the Anthropocene epoch is an invitation for us to critically examine humanity’s devastating impact on the planet. For the first time in Earth’s history, a single species has managed to not only dramatically alter the planet’s morphology, chemistry, and biology – but also to recognize the extent of these changes.

Paul Crutzen, who was awarded a Nobel prize for identifying the human-made chemicals that have been decimating the Earth’s protective ozone layer, anticipated that the conception and reality of the Anthropocene epoch would concentrate attention on the challenges that lie ahead. “It could well be a paradigm shift in scientific thinking,” Crutzen noted at a symposium in 2011.

Today, many scientists who explore the intersectionality of the Earth’s systems echo Crutzen’s thoughts. “It’s the recognition that, ‘Oh my God, we have tipping points. Oh my God, the Holocene is the only state that can support us,'” says Johan Rockstrom, head of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. “The paradigm shift is the realization that we’re leaving the Holocene and entering the Anthropocene.”

Still up for debate

However, several scientists remain unconvinced, including influential decision-makers lobbying against the formal acceptance of the Anthropocene epoch. Phil Gibbard, Secretary of the ICS, has proposed calling the Anthropocene an “event” encompassing millennia of human environmental alterations, as he believes the conditions prompting glaciation haven’t changed.

Jan Zalasiewicz, who led the Anthropocene Working Group through a maze of evidence and a minefield of resistance for over a decade, believes this classification is inadequate. If the concept is not formally accepted, he argues, it suggests that the Holocene conditions, which allowed human civilization to thrive, are still intact. “Clearly they are not,” says Zalasiewicz.

If the term “Anthropocene” continues to signify different things to different people, it risks losing its significance and eventually fading into oblivion. Ultimately, as Zalasiewicz explains, we must follow the evidence. “Science is basically trying to establish what’s real as opposed to what’s not,” he says. “And the Anthropocene is real.”

