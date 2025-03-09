What chimp nests can tell us about early independence

When do you make your bed? In the morning? If you were a chimpanzee, you would likely build it at dusk. Scientists call this process “nest building.”

This behavior has existed for millions of years among great apes. A secure nest ensures proper rest, which boosts energy levels and cognitive function.

But researchers have noticed an interesting pattern – young female chimps build nests earlier and more frequently than males.

How chimps create safe nests

For years, primatologists have observed the fascinating process of nest construction. Chimps twist branches into circular shapes, reinforcing them with smaller twigs and leaves. These nests serve as cradles in the treetops, shielding them from predators and the elements.

Beyond nighttime rest, chimps build nests during the day. These temporary spots become places to relax, groom each other, or enjoy a stolen moment of solitude.

Some young chimps use their nests for play, tumbling in and out, treating them as miniature jungle gyms. Others see them as a place to observe their surroundings in peace.

Chimps in their natural habitat

Great apes, including chimpanzees, have practiced this behavior for millions of years. The better their nests, the deeper their sleep.

And the deeper the sleep, the more energy they have for the challenges ahead. But recent research has revealed something unexpected – female infants build nests earlier and more often than males, suggesting a natural tendency toward independence from an early age.

This discovery emerged from a study led by Canadian primatologist Iulia Bădescu, a professor of anthropology at Université de Montréal. She has spent years observing the chimpanzees of Uganda’s Kibale National Park, a thriving sanctuary for these remarkable primates.

The research, published in the American Journal of Primatology, was a collaboration between Université de Montréal, the University of Toronto, and Yale University.

Young chimps and nest building

To understand nest-building behaviors, the researchers observed 72 immature wild chimpanzees between 2013 and 2014, and again in 2018, at a site in Kibale called Ngogo.

They focused on how often young chimps built nests and analyzed factors like age, sex, and maternal experience.

Nest building requires both physical strength and learned skill. The ability to bend and weave branches into a stable structure doesn’t come naturally – it must be practiced. Young chimps start experimenting with nest building early, but only as they grow stronger do they fully master the technique.

As expected, older infants were more likely to build nests than younger ones. However, the most striking discovery was that young female chimps took to nest building more frequently and at a younger age than males.

This aligns with previous studies suggesting that female chimps tend to gain independence earlier than their male counterparts.

Female chimps build nests earlier

“The likelihood and overall rates of daytime nest building in wild infant chimpanzees varied with age and sex,” said study first author Tara Khayer. “Older and female infants were more likely to build nests, and build them more often, than younger and male infants.”

While young males were seen constructing nests, they did so less often. Interestingly, once a chimpanzee started building nests, their approach remained consistent, regardless of gender or their mother’s experience in raising offspring.

This suggests that once they develop the necessary skills, young chimps construct their nests at a similar pace.

Female infants, however, reached this point sooner. Their drive to create and refine their nests suggests a greater motivation for self-sufficiency. Whether this is a biological adaptation or a learned behavior passed down from mothers remains uncertain.

Changing role of nests

As young chimps grow, the role of the nest shifts. For infants under four years old, nests serve as playgrounds – safe spaces for exploration, climbing, and games. Older chimps use them more purposefully, seeing them as spots for rest rather than recreation.

The study confirmed this shift, reinforcing the idea that nest building is not just about comfort but about adapting to different stages of life. For older chimps, a well-constructed nest means a better night’s sleep, which directly affects their physical and cognitive well-being.

“Nest building also represents a type of tool use, since the chimps have to manipulate branches and other materials around them to construct their nest,” said Khayer.

“Just like cracking nuts with stones or fishing for ants with sticks, nest building involves putting their environment to good use.”

A connection to human evolution

Chimpanzees are not the only primates who seek comfort in well-constructed sleeping arrangements. Humans have long relied on the ability to create secure resting spaces.

While modern beds have replaced treetop nests, the instinct to carve out a safe place to sleep remains deeply rooted in our evolutionary past.

“Humans, too, sleep in beds,” said Bădescu. “So there are interesting evolutionary implications. Studying how chimps learn to build nests from a very young age helps us better understand how all hominids, including us, develop and learn new skills.”

This research offers valuable insight into the development of early independence, particularly among female chimpanzees. Their ability to craft their own resting places at a young age highlights their adaptability and problem-solving skills.

In many ways, their behavior mirrors the early resourcefulness seen in human children as they begin to navigate the world on their own.

The study is published in the American Journal of Primatology.

