What did dinosaurs sound like?

In the world of science, we often focus on what we see. We examine what is visible, tangible, and easy to perceive with our own two eyes. But what about the sounds of the past – more specifically, the sounds of dinosaurs?

How can we possibly know what a creature from millions of years ago sounded like? Well, this can be answered using paleoacoustics.

Before we dive into the how, let’s take a moment to consider what we are talking about. Picture the Parasaurolophus – a duck-billed dinosaur with a unique crest.

This huge creature, standing around 16 feet tall and weighing between 6,000 to 8,000 pounds, dominated the landscapes some 70 million to 80 million years ago. It has been named in many science fiction films and dinosaur-themed games.

Decoding dinosaur sounds

Sound is essentially vibrations traveling through the air. These vibrations hit our eardrums, get converted into electrical signals, and are interpreted by our brains.

But for creatures like the Parasaurolophus, with unique physical attributes, their sounds would have been produced and resonated differently.

The starting point to understanding how the Parasaurolophus might have sounded is through mathematical modeling.

Sounds a bit strange, doesn’t it? But it’s not just number crunching. Math is a universal language that is able to represent complex physical phenomena in a way that can be computed, simulated, and even visualized.

Exploring what dinosaurs sounded like

Enter our scientist, Hongjun Lin, a researcher at New York University who is on a mission to decode the sounds of the past.

He presented his research on the acoustic characteristics of a physical model of the Parasaurolophus’ crest at the 187th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America in November 2024.

“I’ve been fascinated by giant animals ever since I was a kid. I’d spend hours reading books, watching movies, and imagining what it would be like if dinosaurs were still around today,” said Lin.

But a realization in college sparked a new direction for Lin’s passion. “It wasn’t until college that I realized the sounds we hear in movies and shows – while mesmerizing – are completely fabricated using sounds from modern animals.”

“That’s when I decided to dive deeper and explore what dinosaurs might have actually sounded like.”

Creating dinosaur sounds

To bring mathematics into the tangible realm, Lin created a physical setup – affectionately named the “Linophone.” It is made of tubes that resemble the resonance chambers used in musical instruments.

This theoretical model, despite its simplicity, was pivotal in approximating what was happening acoustically inside the Parasaurolophus’ crest.

The Linophone isn’t a perfect replica of the Parasaurolophus, but it’s a stepping stone – a means to verify the mathematical framework.

Lin’s initial findings suggest that the Parasaurolophus’ crest was used for resonance, a phenomenon not unfamiliar to us – it’s the same principle that gives birds their unique songs.

Where do we go from here?

The journey has just begun. Lin’s research is far from complete, and the mathematical model is still a work in progress.

But the implications of this study extend beyond just dinosaurs. This research paves the way for studying animals with similar vocal structures, leading to a deeper understanding of Earth’s ancient inhabitants.

The idea doesn’t stop there. Lin shares his plan for the future – an accessible plug-in for people to experiment with and even incorporate dinosaur sounds into music. Can you imagine rock and roll with a dash of Parasaurolophus?

“Once we have a working model, we’ll move toward using fossil scans,” Lin said. “My ultimate goal is to re-create the sound of the Parasaurolophus.”

Understanding how dinosaurs communicated

Understanding how dinosaurs communicated provides insights into their social structures and behaviors. The Parasaurolophus, with its crest capable of producing distinctive sounds, is a fascinating subject to explore these dynamics.

This anatomical feature may have allowed it to generate low-frequency calls, which could travel across long distances – a valuable adaptation for herd communication over expansive territories.

Such communication would have played a pivotal role in coordinating movement, warning of approaching predators, or even engaging in mating rituals.

As research progresses, scientists hope to unravel whether these sounds were unique to each species, locality, or even individual, offering a more nuanced picture of dinosaur life.

Broader implications of the research

While Lin’s work has primarily focused on recreating the sounds of the Parasaurolophus, the broader implications of paleoacoustic research are vast.

By refining techniques and understanding, scientists can apply these methods to other prehistoric animals, providing a comprehensive soundtrack of the past. These innovations bolster educational tools, allowing students and enthusiasts worldwide to engage more deeply with Earth’s history through sound.

The field also enriches other disciplines, such as paleontology, biology, and acoustics – promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and innovative thinking.

As the boundaries of current research continue to expand, so too does our capacity to connect with the ancient world, transforming silent fossils into a symphony of prehistory.

