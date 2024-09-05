New sauropod discovery fills in dinosaur history gaps

A new species of sauropod dinosaur, Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra, has been identified in Cuenca, Spain. This remarkable discovery sheds light on the rich biodiversity that thrived in southwestern Europe during the Upper Cretaceous period, approximately 75 million years ago.

The research was led by Portuguese paleontologist Pedro Mocho from the Instituto Dom Luiz at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon (CIÊNCIAS).

Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra in dinosaur history

The fossil remains of Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra were uncovered during excavation work for the Madrid-Levante high-speed train (AVE) tracks, starting in 2007. Over 12,000 fossils have since been collected from the site, making it one of the most significant deposits of Upper Cretaceous vertebrates in Europe.

Thanks to ongoing national research projects and support from the Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha, this fossil trove has provided paleontologists with unprecedented insights into the ecosystems that once dominated the region.

The discovery of Qunkasaura represents another significant step forward in understanding Europe’s late dinosaur history, with the find being hailed as a crucial piece in the puzzle of dinosaur evolution on the continent.

Two distinct lineages of sauropod dinosaurs

Mocho and his team’s analysis of the fossils has yielded important discoveries about the presence of two distinct lineages of sauropod dinosaurs in the same area. This is the first time such an occurrence has been documented in the fossil record.

“The study of this specimen allowed us to identify for the first time the presence of two distinct lineages of saltasauroids in the same fossil locality.

Relationships of Qunkasaura with some of the most important sauropods from the Late Cretaceous and reconstruction of the life form of Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra. Credit: José Antonio Peñas Artero, GBE-UNED, FCUL

One of these groups, called Lirainosaurinae, is relatively known in the Iberian region and is characterized by small and medium-sized species, which evolved in an island ecosystem.

“In other words, Europe was a huge archipelago made up of several islands during the Late Cretaceous. However, Qunkasaura belongs to another group of sauropods, represented in the Iberian Peninsula by medium-large species 73 million years ago,” Mocho explained.

“This suggests to us that this lineage arrived in the Iberian Peninsula much later than other groups of dinosaurs.”

Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra dispersal

This insight into the two lineages of sauropods is vital in understanding how dinosaurs adapted to the island-like ecosystems that characterized Europe during the Late Cretaceous period. It was a time when Europe was a collection of islands rather than a continuous landmass.

Mocho’s findings suggest that Qunkasaura represents a later arrival to this archipelago, highlighting the complexities of dinosaur dispersal and evolution across what is now the Iberian Peninsula.

The site where Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra was discovered, Lo Hueco, is unique not only for the sheer number of fossils uncovered but also for the exceptional preservation of large partial sauropod skeletons – an unusual occurrence in Europe.

One of the most complete sauropod skeletons

Qunkasaura stands out as one of the most complete sauropod skeletons found on the continent, with key elements such as cervical, dorsal, and caudal vertebrae, parts of the pelvic girdle, and limb bones preserved.

This level of completeness allows scientists to gain new insights into the anatomy and evolutionary history of sauropods in Europe.

Particularly noteworthy is the distinct morphology of Qunkasaura’s tail vertebrae, which provide fresh perspectives on the non-avian dinosaurs that roamed the Iberian Peninsula during the Upper Cretaceous — a group that has historically been poorly understood.

Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra in the northern hemisphere

The study identifies Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra as part of the opisthocoelicaudine saltasaurids, a group of sauropods that lived in the northern hemisphere (Laurasia).

This finding is significant because it contrasts with other Late Cretaceous sauropods from southwestern Europe, such as Lohuecotitan pandafilandi, which belong to the Lirainosaurinae group – a lineage previously thought to be exclusive to Europe.

The discovery of both lineages at Lo Hueco suggests that this site is the only known location where these groups coexisted, offering a unique glimpse into the evolutionary dynamics of sauropods in Europe.

The story of sauropod evolution

Moreover, the study introduces a new group of titanosaurs, the Lohuecosauria, which includes members of both the Lirainosaurinae and opisthocoelicaudine lineages.

The researchers propose that this group may have originated on the southern continents (Gondwana) before spreading globally, adding another layer of complexity to the story of sauropod evolution.

The name Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra holds special significance, as it incorporates local geographic and cultural references from the Cuenca region. “Qunka” refers to the oldest etymology of the Cuenca and Fuentes area, while “Saura” is the feminine form of the Latin word “saurus,” meaning lizard.

Additionally, the name pays homage to the renowned Spanish painter Antonio Saura. The final part of the name, “pintiquiniestra,” is a reference to Queen Pintiquiniestra, a giant character from a novel mentioned in Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote.

This discovery is just the beginning of what Lo Hueco may reveal about sauropod dinosaurs. As Mocho notes, “fortunately, the Lo Hueco deposit also preserves several skeletons of sauropod dinosaurs to be determined, which may correspond to new species and which will help us understand how these animals evolved.”

Ongoing research efforts

The study is part of ongoing research focusing on the ecosystems of dinosaurs in the central Iberian Peninsula. Part of the skeleton of Qunkasaura pintiquiniestra is now on display at the Paleontological Museum of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca, allowing the public to view one of the most complete sauropod skeletons found in Europe.

This discovery not only deepens our understanding of Europe’s prehistoric ecosystems but also paves the way for future discoveries about the life and evolution of dinosaurs in the region.

The study is published in the journal Communications Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–