Why do egg cells have a 'swirl' pattern?

An egg may just seem like a breakfast ingredient, but crack it open, and you’ll see that it holds the potential for an entirely new life. But eggs – especially those big enough to grow into whole animals – face a peculiar transportation problem. How can the nutrients and other essential molecules in egg cells get around efficiently within their huge walls?

Researchers at the Flatiron Institute in collaboration with Princeton and Northwestern Universities have made a key discovery related to this. They have solved the mystery of the swirling whirlpools or “twister flows” inside some of the largest cells on Earth.

Diffusion problem in egg cells

In a small, regular cell, molecules like proteins move randomly – they bump and jostle around until they reach their target location. This type of random movement is called diffusion. It works well over short distances because the travel time is minimal. Think of it like being in a small room and needing to grab an object from across the space.

Egg cells are exceptionally large in comparison to typical cells. This vast size creates a challenge for diffusion. Because the protein has to travel much farther, the process of randomly wandering around would take an extremely long time – perhaps even a whole day.

This delay in transport is a critical problem for a cell that needs to rapidly develop and organize the structures necessary to create a whole new organism.

Twister flows in egg shells

Egg cells have developed a clever way to overcome the limitations of diffusion. They generate internal flows of fluid within themselves. These flows are not gentle currents but powerful, swirling movements.

Proteins and other essential molecules can be swept up in these flows and transported across the cell rapidly, ensuring they reach their destinations efficiently. But how does a cell create these mini-tornadoes in the first place? That’s what the researchers set out to figure out.

The researchers used advanced computer modeling and experiments with real fruit fly egg cells to untangle the mechanics behind the cell’s ‘twisters’. Their amazing discovery? These flows can arise spontaneously.

Microtubules and molecular motors

Microtubules are incredibly thin, hollow tube-like structures made of protein. They crisscross a cell, acting as a structural support system. This helps the cell maintain its overall shape and integrity.

On the other hand, molecular motors are specialized protein machines that move throughout the cell with purpose. They act like tiny cargo carriers, transporting various materials in packages called “payloads.”

The interaction between microtubules and molecular motors is essential for understanding the swirling flows in egg cells. As molecular motors haul their payloads along the microtubules, they apply force to the filaments.

This force can sometimes cause the microtubules to bend or buckle slightly. These tiny changes at the microscopic level have major consequences for the fluid inside the cell, causing it to move and swirl.

“The model showed the system has an incredible capacity for organizing itself to create this functional flow,” said study co-author Michael Shelley, director of the Flatiron Institute‘s Center for Computational Biology.

These cellular twisters transform transportation inside egg cells. Instead of taking 20 hours by diffusion, a molecule can now hitch a ride on the “tornado highway” to get where it needs to go in just 20 minutes.

Significance of determining egg cell swirls

This discovery is more than just a fascinating quirk of nature. “Now that we know how these twisters form, we can ask deeper questions, like how do they mix the molecules inside the cell?” noted study co-author Reza Farhadifar.

The research could herald significant breakthroughs in our understanding of egg cell development. By uncovering how swirling flows within these cells facilitate nutrient and protein transportation, scientists might also illuminate similar transportation mysteries in other cell types across the body.

The discovery of how microtubules and molecular motors create these twister-like flows provides a template that could explain cellular mechanics more broadly.

Such insights have the potential to enhance our knowledge of cellular processes in various organisms, leading to improved treatments and understanding of developmental biology.

So, the next time you crack open an egg, take a moment and imagine the microscopic tornadoes swirling around, building the foundation for something truly extraordinary.

The study is published in the journal Nature Physics.

