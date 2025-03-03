Why is obesity difficult to reverse? It starts in the brain

Obesity has become a major health issue worldwide, impacting millions of people and straining healthcare systems. While poor diet and lack of exercise are often blamed, the biological processes behind obesity are more complex.

Recent research highlights the role of the brain and its sensitivity to insulin as a key factor in weight gain and metabolic disorders. The study offers new insights into the connection between obesity, insulin resistance, and brain function.

The research was conducted by scientists at the University Hospital of Tübingen, in collaboration with the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Helmholtz Munich.

The findings suggest that even short-term changes in diet can significantly impact insulin sensitivity in the brain, potentially increasing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The scope of the obesity problem

Despite being officially recognized as a disease since 2020, obesity has been a health concern for a considerable time due to its correlation with severe illnesses.

Health complications associated with obesity range from diabetes to heart attacks, and in certain cases, cancer.

According to the World Health Organization, obesity isn’t a problem – it’s an epidemic, impacting over one billion people worldwide and roughly sixteen million in Germany.

At the root of obesity often lies extreme body mass indexes (30 or more) majorly credited to unhealthy diets and inadequate exercise. But, there’s much more to the chronicles of obesity than meets the eye.

Insulin’s role in the brain and obesity

Unhealthy body fat distribution and sustained weight gain, scientists have discovered, are tied to the brain’s reaction to insulin.

But what is insulin’s specific role in the brain, and how does it impact individuals who maintain a normal weight?

Researchers at Tübingen University Hospital for Diabetology, Endocrinology, and Nephrology, led by Professor Stephanie Kullmann, unraveled this mystery.

“Our findings demonstrate for the first time that even a brief consumption of highly processed, unhealthy foods (such as chocolate bars and potato chips) causes a significant alteration in the brain of healthy individuals, which may be the initial cause of obesity and type 2 diabetes,” said Professor Kullmann.

In a healthy state, insulin in the brain suppresses appetite. However, in obese individuals, this regulation falters, leading to insulin resistance.

“Interestingly, in our healthy study participants, the brain shows a similar decrease in sensitivity to insulin after a short-term high calorie intake as in people with obesity. This effect can even be observed one week after returning to a balanced diet,” noted Professor Kullmann.

Shifting the lens to the brain

Dr. Andreas Birkenfeld emphasized the need for further research into the brain’s role in obesity and other metabolic diseases.

“We assume that the brain’s insulin response adapts to short-term changes in diet before any weight gain occurs and thus promotes the development of obesity and other secondary diseases,” said Dr. Birkenfield.

To test their hypotheses, Professor Kullmann and her team enlisted 29 average weight male volunteers.

Half of the group had to supplement their diet with high-calorie, processed food for five consecutive days. The control group did not change their diets.

Using MRI, the researchers compared liver fat content and brain insulin sensitivity in both groups. The result? An unsettling discovery.

Short term choices, long term impact

The group that had an increased calorie intake exhibited not only a significant increase in liver fat content but also a drastic decrease in brain insulin sensitivity, even after returning to their normal diet. This effect was previously associated only with people who were obese.

With these results, the research team from Tübingen University Hospital has successfully shed light on insulin’s role in the brain as it pertains to obesity.

They have opened the door for new perspectives, emphasizing the power of our diet and its effects on our brain, and in turn, our overall health.

The findings suggest that even brief dietary indulgences can have long-lasting consequences on metabolic function, reinforcing the importance of mindful eating habits.

By understanding how short-term dietary choices influence brain insulin sensitivity, future interventions may focus on reversing these effects before they contribute to obesity and related disorders.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

