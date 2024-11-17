Global diabetes rate has doubled, reaching over 800 million

In the face of a rapidly globalizing world, the ever-increasing numbers around one of the most prevalent metabolic disorders are alarming. By 2022, the rate of adults worldwide living with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes had shockingly doubled compared to cases in 1990 – reaching a daunting 800 million.

An analysis from The Lancet reveals that about 445 million adults are currently living with diabetes that has not been adequately treated.

Increasing rate of diabetes

The data presents a startling revelation – India bears the brunt of this health crisis, hosting over a fourth of the world’s diabetic adults.

A total of 212 million individuals, trailed by China’s 148 million, are combating diabetes across India. This escalating issue is also prevalent in the United States, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Although this study did not distinguish between type 1 and type 2 diabetes in adults, it’s widely accepted that the majority of these cases are attributed to type 2 diabetes.

Inequalities in healthcare

Professor Majid Ezzati of Imperial College London expressed serious concerns about global inequalities in diabetes treatment.

“Our study highlights widening global inequalities in diabetes, with treatment rates stagnating in many low- and middle-income countries where numbers of adults with diabetes are drastically increasing,” noted Ezzati.

“This is especially concerning as people with diabetes tend to be younger in low-income countries and, in the absence of effective treatment, are at risk of life-long complications – including amputation, heart disease, kidney damage or vision loss – or in some cases, premature death.”

Diabetes rates: An upward spiral

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration and the World Health Organization, we now have a comprehensive analysis of global diabetes rates and treatment.

This study, which included data from over 140 million individuals aged 18 years and older from various countries, has revealed deeply unsettling truths.

The numbers are a bitter pill to swallow. Since 1990, diabetes rates have doubled for both men and women (rising from 6.8% to 14.3% and from 6.9% to 13.9%, respectively).

This translates to around 828 million adults living with diabetes in 2022 – a drastic increase from nearly 198 million in 1990.

Disparities across the globe

Not all nations are equal when it comes to diabetes rates. Between 1990 and 2022, low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) saw the biggest increases.

In contrast, several high-income countries, such as Japan, Canada, and parts of Western Europe, observed no change or only minor decreases in diabetes rates.

In 2022, the prevalence of diabetes was particularly high in the Pacific island nations, the Caribbean, Middle East and North Africa, Pakistan, and Malaysia. On a brighter note, Western Europe, East Africa, Japan, and Canada reported the lowest rates.

Obesity and poor diets have largely fueled the surge in Type 2 diabetes. Areas where obesity is prevalent, or has dramatically increased, faced higher diabetes rates between 1990 to 2022.

Addressing the global diabetes rate

Dr. Ranjit Mohan Anjana, an expert at the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in India, emphasized the need for diabetes prevention through healthier diets, exercise, and strong health policies, specifically in economically disadvantaged regions.

As of 2022, three out of five adults aged 30 years and older with diabetes – and total of 445 million individuals – did not receive adequate medication. The discrepancy in treatment coverage among nations is striking, with Belgium maintaining the highest rates.

Coverage for diabetes treatment

Despite the swelling diabetic populations, the coverage for diabetes treatment in many LMICs remains low. It’s troubling to note that over 90% of people were untreated in 1990, a figure that has not changed substantially even in 2022.

“Our findings suggest there is an increasing share of people with diabetes, especially with untreated diabetes, living in low- and middle-income countries,” said Professor Jean Claude Mbanya, University of Yaoundé 1, Cameroon.

“In 2022, only 5-10% of adults with diabetes in some sub-Saharan Africa countries received treatment for diabetes, leaving a huge number at risk of the serious health complications.”

The study is published in the journal The Lancet.

