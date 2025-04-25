Why some people believe conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories often seem bizarre or extreme to some people, but they can take root in something very human – the desire to feel that our lives have meaning. This basic need for purpose drives many of our decisions – both good and bad.

For some people, it can even lead down dangerous paths. In a new book titled The Quest for Significance, social psychologist Arie Kruglanski and journalist Dan Raviv have explored this idea in depth.

Their research is backed by extensive psychological studies and their own personal experiences, including childhood memories shaped by historical trauma. The book is the product of work conducted at the University of Maryland.

Why significance matters

“Experts on human motivation contend that all people share the same set of basic needs, and everything people do, try to attain, or avoid is in the service of satisfying one or more of those basic needs,” explained the researchers.

“The need for significance and mattering is one such pre-eminent basic need that all people have.”

This need, they argue, often flies under the radar of conscious thought. Yet it plays a powerful role in shaping our emotions, behaviors, and beliefs.

When people feel they’ve lost their sense of importance or dignity, they may seek it out in extreme places – sometimes believing false narratives that make them feel special or give them a sense of control.

The link between uncertainty and belief

Today’s world is filled with unpredictability. Financial instability, political unrest, war, and global health crises create an environment where people feel vulnerable.

“But it is not the uncertainty alone that has been so troubling to so many,” the authors noted. “It is a loss of significance that the uncertainty connotes.”

When life feels unstable, people often imagine worst-case scenarios. They worry about losing their homes, their jobs, or their cultural identity. This fear creates a gap, and conspiracy theories step in to fill it – offering easy answers and a sense of direction.

“The loss of significance that people around the globe have been experiencing makes them vulnerable to a particular brand of narratives; ones that acknowledge their fears and anxieties and blame some agent or entity for nefarious plots and actions aimed at humiliating and diminishing them,” explained the researchers.

The appeal of conspiracy theories

The authors show how conspiracy theories gain traction by assigning blame and calling for action. They note that these stories often center on a common enemy, suggesting that violence or resistance is the only way to reclaim lost dignity.

“An important aspect of those narratives has been a call to arms against the party or parties allegedly responsible for these evil machinations. In recent years, there has been a proliferation of conspiracy theories identifying an assortment of culprits as the enemy that must be violently confronted and whose satanic plans must be aggressively thwarted.”

A well-known example is the theory promoted by David Icke, who claims that a race of interdimensional reptilians disguised as humans – including world leaders – are secretly trying to control the world.

“From a psychological perspective, the real question is what do these theories offer Icke’s audiences that motivates them to take the claims seriously? In fact, they offer quite a lot. First, to be privy to a truth so scandalous and shocking makes a person feel very special, one of a select few ‘in the know,’” the experts wrote.

Conspiracy theories make people feel seen and valued. They can offer a sense of belonging and even hope. This makes them especially attractive to people who feel sidelined or powerless in society.

Conspiracy theories fill an emotional void

Research in psychology has long shown that motivations shape belief. When someone’s sense of importance is low, they’re more likely to believe stories that make them feel elevated or heroic.

“Disseminated by social media at lightning speed, conspiracy narratives purport to identify the alleged culprits responsible for proliferating misery,” explained the researchers.

“In our private lives, and on the world stage, the challenge is to find ways that can enhance our significance as a win-win project, rather than through a bitter, competitive zero-sum game.”

The power of self-awareness

The book doesn’t just outline the problem of people believing conspiracy theories. It also offers a way forward. The authors argue that self-awareness is key.

Many people don’t fully understand what drives them. This lack of insight makes them more vulnerable to manipulation and harmful narratives.

“People are often blissfully unaware of why they do what they do, and what basic motives underlie their choices, decisions, and actions. Despite these misgivings, it may be better to face the truth about ourselves and navigate it, rather than bury our head in the proverbial sand.”

Knowing your needs can lead to better decisions, stronger relationships, and a greater sense of purpose. It can also help protect against false beliefs that offer a quick – but misleading – sense of significance.

Protecting yourself from conspiracy theories

Most people don’t realize what shapes even their everyday choices, let alone their core beliefs. The authors suggest paying attention to what affects you emotionally – things such as pride, envy, admiration, or shame.

“If you can somehow quantify how important significance is to you, how strongly you react to challenges to your dignity, how badly you feel when ‘put down’ by others, and what arouses your envy, empathy, or admiration, then you might identify guidelines for navigating your life more successfully,” the researchers wrote.

“This part of ‘knowing thyself’ may suggest to you which situations could be beneficial and which ones to avoid, which invitations to accept and which to turn down, which friends to choose or to eschew, and which goals to commit to or reject.”

Understanding what makes you tick is not just self-help advice. It’s a form of defense – against manipulation, against harmful ideologies, and against losing touch with what truly matters.

