The public chose this photo as one of the Perseverance mission’s images of the week. And rightly so, as it’s really cool! Perseverance’s rear right hazcam captured Ingenuity on Martian day 43 of the mission, wowing even a seasoned NASA scientist. Josh Ravich, an engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said at a news conference, “To see (Ingenuity) there, getting there finally, it’s kind of surreal still.”