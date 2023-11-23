Anchorage had its snowiest November in decades 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Anchorage, Alaska, during its snowiest November in at least seven decades. Last week, the city declared an emergency after back to back winter storms dumped record snowfall.

By November 19, the National Weather Service Anchorage office had recorded 39.1 inches of snowfall for the mouth, topping the previous record of 38.8 inches from 1994.

“Much of the snow – about 20 inches (500 millimeters) – fell during a storm lasting from November 8–10. New daily snowfall records for November 8 and 9 were set during that storm. It caused power outages, treacherous road conditions, and office closures, according to news reports,” said NASA.

“Another storm, which dropped nearly 9 more inches on November 13, added to the challenging conditions and prompted schools to switch to remote learning for several days.”

“Outlying mountainous areas saw far more accumulation. Thompson Pass in the Chugach Mountains, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) east of Anchorage, reportedly received 72 inches (1.8 meters) of new snow on November 8.”

Anchorage, the largest city in Alaska, is located between the Chugach Mountains and the Cook Inlet.

Known for its stunning scenery, Anchorage is a gateway to nearby wilderness areas and mountains, making it a popular destination for outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and wildlife viewing. The city experiences long, cold winters and short, mild summers that shape much of its culture and lifestyle.

The city’s history is deeply rooted in the indigenous cultures of the region, as well as its later development during the railroad construction in the early 20th century and the oil boom.

Despite its northern latitude, Anchorage boasts a surprising amount of biodiversity, including a variety of wildlife like moose, bears, and eagles, often seen within the city limits. The city is also known for its unique phenomena like the northern lights and the midnight sun.

The image was captured on November 19 by the MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Aqua satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–

