Astronaut's view of the Canadian Rockies 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the northern Rocky Mountains, also known as the Canadian Rockies.

The Rockies are the largest mountain range in North America, with a length of 3,000 miles, and a width of up to nearly 400 miles.

The photograph was captured on December 21, 2022 by an astronaut onboard the International Space Station as it orbited over western Montana.

“The Rocky Mountains extend from British Columbia, Canada, southeast toward New Mexico, in the United States,” says NASA..

“At least 100 separate ranges comprise the Rockies, and they are separated into four geologic subdivisions: the Canadian and Northern Rockies, Middle Rockies, the Southern Rockies, and the Colorado Plateau.”

“This image features the greater portion of the Canadian Rockies, which extends through northern British Columbia and southwestern Alberta. While there are approximately 50 peaks in the Canadian Rockies surpassing 3,350 meters (11,000 feet) in elevation, Mount Robson – in the center of the photo – is the highest peak at about 3,950 meters (12,970 feet) tall.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

