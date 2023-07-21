Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features autumn colors in the southern part of New York.

“The different shades of brown in the image, which is from November 2022, capture the colors of autumn. This is particularly evident in the upper part of the image where mountains and forests are typical of the region,” says ESA.

“New York is one of the most populous states in the US. Here, we see the area surrounding the Hudson River in the top left, through New York City following the river southwards, to the Atlantic shores of Long Island, which dominates the center of the image.”

“Long Island lies almost parallel to the southern shore of Connecticut, separated by Long Island Sound, a 145-km-long inlet of the North Atlantic Ocean.”

To the west of Long Island, the gray area in the photo is New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Known as “The Big Apple” and “The City That Never Sleeps,” NYC is renowned for its rich history, diverse culture, vibrant arts scene, and iconic landmarks.

New York City consists of five boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island, each of which is a separate county of the State of New York.

Autumn in New York City is a beautiful season and is a favorite time of year for many residents and visitors. The city’s parks transform into canvases of warm, vibrant colors as the leaves on trees change to yellow, orange, red, and brown.

Central Park is one of the best places to view the changing colors of the leaves, particularly around The Mall and Bethesda Terrace. Other popular spots include Prospect Park in Brooklyn, Wave Hill in the Bronx, and the New York Botanical Garden.

The image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission.

Image Credit: ESA

