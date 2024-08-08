Cat's Eye Nebula in the constellation Draco

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features the Cat’s Eye Nebula (NGC 6543), located about 3,300 light-years from Earth in the constellation Draco.

The nebula’s name comes from its eye-like appearance when viewed through a telescope. This particular image, which reveals the nebula in stunning detail, was captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Planetary nebulae

According to ESA, the Cat’s Eye Nebula is one of the most complex planetary nebulae that has ever been discovered.

“A planetary nebula forms when Sun-like stars gently eject their outer gaseous layers to form bright nebulae with amazing twisted shapes. Until recently, it was thought that shells around planetary nebulae were a rare phenomenon. However, astronomers have instead shown that these rings are likely to be the rule rather than the exception,” explained ESA.

Appearance of the Cat’s Eye Nebula

The central focus of the Cat’s Eye is a hot, dying star that has shed its outer layers to form the nebula. It is surrounded by concentric gas shells, jets of high-speed gas, and unusual shock-induced knots of gas.

“Although the rings may be the key to explaining the final ‘gasp’ of the dying central star, the mystery behind the Cat’s Eye Nebula’s nested ‘Russian doll’ structure remains largely unsolved,” noted ESA.

Rings around the Cat’s Eye

“This image, taken with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), reveals the full pattern of eleven or more concentric rings, or shells, around the Cat’s Eye. Each ‘ring’ is actually the edge of a spherical bubble seen projected onto the sky – which is why it appears bright along its outer edge.”

According to ESA, observations suggest that the star ejected its mass in a series of pulses at 1,500-year intervals. “These convulsions created dust shells that each contains as much mass as all of the planets in our solar system combined.”

Several explanations have been proposed for this phenomenon, including cycles of magnetic activity similar to our Sun’s sunspot cycle, the influence of companion stars orbiting the dying star, or stellar pulsations.

Another theory suggests that the material is ejected smoothly from the star, with the rings forming later due to the creation of waves in the outflowing material.

The constellation Draco

Draco is a constellation in the northern sky that represents a dragon. It’s one of the largest constellations, winding between the Big and Little Dippers.

In Greek mythology, Draco is often identified as the dragon Ladon, who guarded the golden apples in the garden of the Hesperides.

Draco is a circumpolar constellation for most northern hemisphere observers, meaning it never sets below the horizon and can be seen all year round.

Image Credit: NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

