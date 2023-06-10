 Colorful algae bloom on Lake Villarrica in Chile • Earth.com

Colorful algae bloom on Lake Villarrica in Chile

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a blue-green algae bloom on Lake Villarrica in Chile. The image was captured on May 2, 2023 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite.

According to NASA, ground-based observations and satellite images suggest that cyanobacteria make up the colorful swirls.

“Lake Villarrica, which sits downslope of the volcano of the same name, attracts visitors with its scenic beaches and recreational opportunities. The lake is flanked by small cities and resort areas on its southern shore, with agricultural areas further afield,” says NASA.

“Runoff from development and agriculture carries nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorous into the lake. When populations of microscopic cyanobacteria spike in response, the blooms often show up in satellite images.”

Lien Rodríguez-López is a researcher at San Sebastián University who studies Chilean lakes using remote sensing. She noted that blooms in freshwater lakes are occurring more and more frequently.

In a recent study, Rodríguez-López analyzed Landsat 8 images to estimate the amount of chlorophyll-a in Lake Villarrica from 2014 to 2021. Chlorophyll-a is the primary type of chlorophyll found in algae.

Levels of chlorophyll-a were found to be highest near the cities of Villarrica and Pucón. As a result, Rodríguez-López determined that runoff from urban pollution is the greatest source of nutrients for algae blooms in Lake Villarrica.

According to Rodríguez-López, the urban pollution is significant enough that the lake is transitioning from an oligotrophic state, with low nutrient levels and high clarity, to a mesotrophic one, with intermediate nutrient and biological-productivity levels. 

Furthermore, a warming trend in Lake Villarrica and other Chilean mountain lakes has increased the potential for toxic cyanobacterial blooms in recent years.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
06-10-2023
Colorful algae bloom on Lake Villarrica in Chile
06-09-2023
Desert dust over the Bay of Biscay
06-08-2023
Smoke from Canada pours into New York and Pennsylvania
06-07-2023
Lake Shasta reaches nearly 100 percent capacity
06-06-2023
Forest fires rage in Quebec
06-05-2023
The west coast of South America
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved