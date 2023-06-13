 Cook Strait, New Zealand • Earth.com

Cook Strait, New Zealand

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features the Cook Strait, which separates New Zealand’s North and South Islands.

“Named after James Cook, who was the first European to sail through it, the PoipuCook Strait is just 23 km wide at its narrowest point, so on a clear day it is possible to see across the strait. However, it is also renowned as one of the roughest and most unpredictable stretches of water in the world, owing to strong winds, conflicting currents and variable tides,” says ESA.

“This dynamic environment is depicted here by the various shades of blue in the water and swirls. Both shores feature steep cliffs which, in the image, result in the white colour caused by the big waves crashing against the rocky coast.”

New Zealand is a country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, consisting of two main islands, both marked by volcanoes and glaciation. It is known for its stunning and diverse landscapes, which include beaches, mountains, forests, lakes, and farmland. The capital city is Wellington, while the most populous city is Auckland, both located in the North Island.

The country is renowned for its strong commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability. It has a diverse economy with key sectors including tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and services. New Zealand is famous for its dairy industry, especially the export of products like milk and cheese.

Image Credit: ESA 

—–

