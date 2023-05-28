Espíritu Santo Archipelago in the Gulf of California

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features an astronaut photograph of the Espíritu Santo Archipelago, a group of islands located in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, off the eastern coast of the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico.

“Sunglint reflects off the water surface, accentuating wave movement, ship wakes, and cloud shadows,” said NASA. “The islands appear rust-colored due to previous tectonic and volcanic activity that deposited layers of black lava and pink volcanic ash.”

“The Baja Peninsula acts as a natural wind and wave break that protects islands in the Gulf of California from erosion. Slowed erosion has resulted in the preservation of rock shelters and caves.”

“Exploration and excavation of these shelters contribute to understanding the geomorphology, geology, and ancient human patterns on the islands. Archeologists have found human artifacts artifacts dating back approximately ten thousand years, providing evidence of human activity on the islands.”

The Espíritu Santo Archipelago is part of the Mexican state of Baja California Sur and consists of several islands, the largest and most well-known of which is Isla Espíritu Santo. The other main islands in the archipelago are Isla Partida, Los Islotes, and a few smaller islets.

Espíritu Santo and its surrounding islands are known for their stunning natural beauty, featuring dramatic cliffs, white sand beaches, and turquoise waters. The region is home to a rich diversity of marine life, including sea lions, manta rays, whale sharks, and various species of whales and dolphins. It also supports a variety of bird species, such as blue-footed boobies, frigatebirds, and pelicans, making it a popular destination for birdwatching.

The Espíritu Santo Archipelago has been designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and a Mexican Protected Natural Area, which helps to preserve its unique ecosystems and biodiversity. Ecotourism is popular in the area, with visitors participating in activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, and wildlife watching.

The islands are accessible by boat from the nearby city of La Paz, which is the capital of Baja California Sur. There are numerous tour operators that offer day trips and multi-day excursions to the Espíritu Santo Archipelago, allowing visitors to explore the islands and their remarkable natural features.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

–—

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.