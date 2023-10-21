Klyuchevskoy erupts on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the stratovolcano Klyuchevskoy erupting along with a neighboring volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

“The OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8 captured this image of eruptions in action on October 16. The peaks cast shadows on the snow as the Sun traversed low in the autumn sky,” said NASA.

“Visible at the top of the image, the stratovolcano Klyuchevskoy (also Kliuchevskoi) – Eurasia’s tallest active volcano – sent a small plume of gas, steam, and possibly some ash wafting to the northeast.”

The Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) reported the start of Strombolian eruptions at Klyuchevskoy in June of 2023, and a new lava flow was observed on its southeast flank by July.

“Explosive eruptions continued in the ensuing months. Varying amounts of ash were sent aloft with gas and steam, at times causing the aviation color code to be elevated to orange, the third level on a four-color scale,” said NASA.

“Activity ramped up in the days before this image was acquired: increasing amounts of lava flowed down the volcano’s flanks, and incandescent materials rocketed up to 300 meters (1,000 feet) above the crater rim.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

