Fall colors emerge on the islands of Japan

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency  features the colors of autumn across the islands of Japan. The photo was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on November 1, 2023.

“Japan is made up of thousands of islands stretching some 2500 km through the western Pacific Ocean. Almost all of the land area, however, is taken up by the country’s four main islands, three of which are pictured in this image,” said ESA.

“From north to south we see Honshu, the largest island extending in a northeast–southwest arc, Shikoku, just beneath the lower part of Honshu, and Kyushu at the bottom.”

According to ESA, the fall colors – visible in shades of red and brown – were triggered by cooler temperatures and fewer daylight hours.

“Urban areas and cultivated land stand out in sharp contrast in tones of grey. The largest area on the eastern coast of Honshu is Japan’s capital Tokyo. This metropolitan area – commonly known as Greater Tokyo – stretches around Tokyo Bay and is home to about 37 million people, making it the largest megacity in the world. Other urban areas, visible moving south along the Pacific coast of Honshu, are Nagoya and Osaka,” said ESA.

“Honshu is also home to the country’s highest mountain Mount Fuji, a volcano that has been dormant since 1707. Its snow-capped summit can be spotted as a small white dot near the Pacific coast, about 100 km southwest of Tokyo.”

Image Credit: ESA 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
11-10-2023
Fall colors emerge on the islands of Japan
11-09-2023
The west coast of South America
11-08-2023
Salt flats in the Bolivian Andes
11-07-2023
Bright fall colors on the banks of the Amur River
11-06-2023
Klyuchevskoy volcano erupts on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula
11-05-2023
Twin volcanoes in the Andes Mountains
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved