 The lower Amazon River in Brazil • Earth.com

The lower Amazon River in Brazil

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features an astronaut photograph of the Amazon River in Brazil. This particular stretch of river is located near the port city of Parintins.

“The river is the largest on Earth and allows seagoing ships to reach Parintins even though it is 800 kilometers (500 miles) inland from the Atlantic Ocean,” says NASA.

“Seagoing ships can progress 3,600 kilometers (2,200 miles) up the Amazon River – more than halfway across the South American continent – to the port of Iquitos in Peru.” 

The muddy color of the river is tied to the Andes Mountains, a major source of sediments and mineral nutrients. According to NASA, the sediment erodes from the Andes Mountains located to the west and is carried generally eastward toward the ocean. 

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
05-29-2023
The lower Amazon River in Brazil
05-28-2023
Espíritu Santo Archipelago in the Gulf of California
05-27-2023
The Dark Canyon Complex in southeastern Utah
05-26-2023
The city of Seoul, South Korea 
05-25-2023
Typhoon Mawar slams the U.S. territory of Guam
05-24-2023
Rapid spring melt in Alaska triggers damaging river floods
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved