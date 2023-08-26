 Fire moves toward Hay River in the Northwest Territories of Canada • Earth.com

Fire moves toward Hay River in the Northwest Territories of Canada

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory  features a large forest fire in the South Slave region of Canada. At the time this photo was captured,  the fire was spreading northeast toward Hay River – a town of about 3,000 people.

Hay River is in the Northwest Territories, located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, at the mouth of the Hay River. It is the second-largest town in the Northwest Territories, after Yellowknife, and serves as a transportation hub for the region, with a major port and an airport. 

“Since May 2023, large clusters of wildland fires burned in several parts of Canada. Months later, the extreme fire activity shows few signs of letting up,” said NASA.

“On August 24, 2023, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC) reported that more than 600 fires were out of control, with especially large numbers of wildfires burning in Yukon, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories.”

By June, Canada had exceeded its record for the largest area burned by wildfires in a single year. According to NASA, more than 36.8 million acres had burned as of August 25, seven times the 25-year average.

The image was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI) on Landsat 9 on August 24.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
08-26-2023
Fire moves toward Hay River in the Northwest Territories of Canada
08-25-2023
A ghostly assemblage of stars make up the galaxy ESO 300-16
08-24-2023
Contrasting climates of the Andes Mountains
08-23-2023
More than 200 fires have broken out in Greece
08-22-2023
The Mojave Desert in southern Nevada
08-21-2023
Lake Abbe in northeast Ethiopia
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved