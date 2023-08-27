 Monsoon rains have flooded hundreds of villages on the Sutlej River • Earth.com

Monsoon rains have flooded hundreds of villages on the Sutlej River

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory  features the Sutlej River in the Punjab region of India. In August, 2023, weeks of heavy monsoon rains flooded farmland and hundreds of villages along the river. 

According to NASA, the image shows water overtopping banks of the Sutlej River on August 19. The image was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9.

“The Sutlej River flows southwest from India into Pakistan. Although the state of Punjab in India received about average rainfall since June, according to India’s Meteorological Department, excess rain has fallen on Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, to the north. Between June 1 and August 25, Ladakh received almost three times as much rain as normal,” said NASA.

“Water levels on the Sutlej at the Ganda Singh Wala village gauging station, 7 kilometers (4 miles) west of Firozpur, were ‘exceptionally high’ on August 19, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Pakistan’s chief meteorologist covering floods said the river level was at its highest in 35 years.”

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, more than 200 people have died in Pakistan in rain-related incidents since the monsoon season began in late June. 

Many parts of Pakistan are still recovering from the devastation of extreme monsoon rains in 2022, which flooded nearly one-third of the country and killed more than one thousand people, noted NASA.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
08-27-2023
Monsoon rains have flooded hundreds of villages on the Sutlej River
08-26-2023
Fire moves toward Hay River in the Northwest Territories of Canada
08-25-2023
A ghostly assemblage of stars make up the galaxy ESO 300-16
08-24-2023
Contrasting climates of the Andes Mountains
08-23-2023
More than 200 fires have broken out in Greece
08-22-2023
The Mojave Desert in southern Nevada
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved