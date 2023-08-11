 Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska • Earth.com

Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Mendenhall Glacier – a stunning glacier located about 13 miles from downtown Juneau in Southeast Alaska. Mendenhall is easily accessible and is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year. 

The photograph was captured on July 28, 2023 by the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on Landsat 8. When compared to a previous image captured in 1985 by Landsat 5, scientists found that Mendenhall had retreated by about one mile.

According to NASA, thinning has also taken a toll on the glacier during the past four decades, causing it to narrow by about 2,000 feet at the bend closest to its front.

“Mendenhall Glacier started retreating in the mid-1700s following a period of glaciation that began 3,000 years ago. But in recent decades, Alaska has been warming twice as fast as the rest of the United States, helping to push the region’s glaciers into an especially steep decline,” said NASA.

“The Juneau Icefield, of which Mendenhall Glacier is a part, lost 63 out of 1,050 small glaciers inventoried between 2005 and 2019. During that same period, the icefield lost 10 percent of its glacier area.”

The Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center provides excellent views of the glacier and offers interpretive programs about the natural history of the glacier. The center is a popular destination for tourists visiting Juneau.

There are several activities available for tourists including guided walks, boat tours, and even ice cave explorations. The glacier and its surroundings also offer opportunities for wildlife viewing.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
08-11-2023
Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska
08-10-2023
Siling Lake on the Tibetan Plateau
08-09-2023
Tropical Cyclone Khanun moves toward South Korea
08-08-2023
São Miguel, the largest of the Azores islands
08-07-2023
Colorful algae bloom on Lake Villarrica in Chile
08-06-2023
Contrasting climates of the Andes Mountains
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved