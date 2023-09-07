 Meteosat weather satellite captures Earth in stunning detail • Earth.com

Meteosat weather satellite captures Earth in stunning detail

Today’s Image of the Day from European Space Agency  features the first image of the full Earth disc from the Meteosat Third Generation Imager. 

This is the first of a new generation of satellites that is expected to revolutionize weather forecasting by enabling more precise monitoring of our changing atmosphere, land and oceans.

Simonetta Cheli, ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, said that the image is a great example of what European cooperation in space can achieve. 

“The level of detail MTG-I1’s image reveals, unachievable over Europe and Africa from a geostationary orbit until now, will give us a greater understanding of our planet and the weather systems that shape it.”

“This image represents not just what can be achieved through European expertise but our determination to ensure the benefits of new technology are felt by communities in Europe and beyond,” said Cheli.

The photo shows much of Northern and Western Europe and Scandinavia covered in clouds, with mostly clear skies over Italy and the Western Balkans.

“The higher-resolution images provided by the instruments on board give weather forecasters more information about the clouds cloaking much of Europe and visible in the equatorial region of Africa and the Atlantic Ocean,” explained ESA.

“Sand and sediment in the waters off Italy are also visible, as well as dust or smog being carried from south Asia. This degree of detail is not possible from the instruments on the Meteosat Second Generation satellites.” 

The image was captured on March 18, 2023 by the Flexible Combined Imager on MTG-I1.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

