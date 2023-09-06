 Torrential rainfall causes deadly flooding in Spain • Earth.com

Torrential rainfall causes deadly flooding in Spain

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a storm spinning over the Atlantic Ocean after drenching parts of Spain with torrential rainfall and deadly flooding on September 3, 2023. 

“According to news reports, the low-pressure system flooded streets southwest of Madrid, and caused rivers to spill over their banks and destroy bridges. The downpours came amid a major drought across the country, which has emptied reservoirs and led to water use restrictions,” said NASA.

“The flooding was brought on by a low-pressure system that became isolated, or cut-off from the westerly current, causing it to slow down. This type of storm, known as a cut-off low, can produce severe weather and heavy rainfall.”

On September 3, nearly 7 inches of rain fell near Cádiz on the southwestern coast and 6 inches of fell in San Rafael near Madrid, according to Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET

By Tuesday, at least three people had died and three others were missing due to severe flooding in the central part of the country. In the Toledo area, helicopters were sent to rescue people who were trapped on the roofs of their homes.

“The downpours eased on September 4, when the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the NOAA-20 satellite captured the image above,” said NASA.

“The storm’s winds carried Saharan dust from Morocco and Algeria over eastern Spain, southern France, and the Atlantic Ocean.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

