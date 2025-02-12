Multiple fires are raging in Patagonia 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features smoke from the Magdalena Valley fire, which is one of multiple fires burning in the Andes Mountains of Patagonia.

NASA noted that the fires had burned about 30,000 hectares (115 square miles) of forest in south-central Argentina by February 11, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes.

Patagonia fires fueled by wind and heat

“Strong winds and unusually high temperatures fueled the region’s blazes, which began in December 2024,” said NASA.

“Warm, dry wind from the west crossed the Andes and swept through Lanín National Park at speeds up to 45 kilometers (28 miles) per hour in early February. As the wind flowed down the lee side of the Andes, it compressed, increasing the air temperature and driving down humidity.”

“A similar phenomenon occurs during the Chinook Winds, which flow down the east side of the Rocky Mountains.”

René Garreaud is an atmospheric scientist at the University of Chile. She pointed out that westerly winds crossing the Andes were stronger than average from early January to early February. During this same time frame, central and northern Argentina were exceptionally hot.

“Maximum temperatures hovered around 35-45 degrees Celsius (95-113 degrees Fahrenheit), which is 3-5°C above normal, according to Argentina’s national weather service. The weather service noted that these ‘extreme temperatures’ were expected to persist in parts of the country until February 12,” said NASA.

Fires across Patagonia

The Patagonia wildfires have affected vast areas across multiple provinces. In the Lanín National Park, located in Neuquén Province, fires consumed over 50,000 acres of forest.

The challenging terrain and dense vegetation were obstacles to firefighting efforts. Fortunately, no populated areas were immediately threatened.

In Río Negro Province, the town of El Bolsón suffered significant damage. The fires destroyed more than 100 homes and led to the tragic death of an 87-year-old resident who chose to stay behind to protect his animals.

Authorities have determined that these fires were intentionally set, with evidence pointing to deliberate actions in multiple locations.

Chubut Province was also heavily impacted. In the town of Epuyén, approximately 2,000 hectares were burned and around 200 families were evacuated.

2025 wildfire season

In addition to the fires in Patagonia, Argentina’s northeastern province of Corrientes has also been battling wildfires since January, with up to 250,000 hectares of farmland and pine forests consumed.

This highlights the widespread nature of the wildfire crisis affecting various regions of the country simultaneously.

The 2025 wildfire season in Patagonia stands as one of the most severe in recent history. The intense fire activity emphasizes the need for enhanced preventive measures and rapid response strategies.

Wildfires in a changing climate

Climate change is making wildfires more frequent, intense, and widespread by altering key environmental conditions. Rising global temperatures dry out vegetation, creating more fuel for fires and extending wildfire seasons.

In many regions, what used to be a short fire season has now stretched to nearly year-round conditions. Higher temperatures also contribute to more intense heat waves, which further dehydrate forests and grasslands, increasing their susceptibility to ignition.

Shifting precipitation patterns play a crucial role as well. Some areas are experiencing prolonged droughts, reducing soil moisture and leaving landscapes parched.

When rain does arrive, it often comes in intense bursts rather than steady, soaking periods, which leads to rapid vegetation growth that later dries out and becomes additional fuel.

Strong winds, exacerbated by changing atmospheric conditions, help spread fires faster and make them harder to contain. As the climate continues to change, wildfires are becoming not just a seasonal event but a year-round challenge in many parts of the world.

Scientists emphasize the need for proactive adaptation measures, such as improved forest management, early warning systems, and stronger fire-resistant infrastructure, to mitigate the growing risks.

The image was captured on February 9 by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

