 Mysterious arc joins ice on a fjord in western Greenland • Earth.com

Mysterious arc joins ice on a fjord in western Greenland

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory  features a fjord in western Greenland as the ice was joined by a mysterious arc.

“In summer, the fjords around Greenland are commonly littered with angular pieces of ice that have sloughed off from the island’s numerous outlet glaciers. But on August 3, 2023, the ice on a fjord in western Greenland was joined by a peculiar arc,” said NASA.

“The thin, white feature spans much of Itilliarsuup Kangerlua, a tributary fjord of the Uummannaq Fjord system in Western Greenland. It extends about 2.6 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the front of Kangilleq glacier.”

While the origin of the arc remains unclear, experts have proposed some possible theories. Dan Shugar, a geomorphologist at the University of Calgary, suggests that the arc may be the result of a large iceberg that broke off from the front of the glacier.

“An iceberg breaking from the glacier – above or below the water’s surface – would displace water, creating a wave,” explained NASA.

“Josh Willis, an oceanographer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and Mike Wood, a glaciologist at Moss Landing Marine Laboratories, agree that a newly formed iceberg is a likely explanation.”

The scientists also pointed to a different phenomenon that is known to displace water in the fjords around Greenland. According to Willis, there could be water pushing ice away from the glacier face caused by an underwater plume.

The image was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9. 

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
09-26-2023
Mysterious arc joins ice on a fjord in western Greenland
09-25-2023
Hills and sand dunes of southern Mauritania
09-24-2023
Lake Abbe in northeast Ethiopia
09-23-2023
Vibrant colors off the coast of Vancouver Island
09-22-2023
Smoke-infused storm cloud over the Northwest Territories 
09-21-2023
Aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved