Pangong Lake in the Himalayas

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a 9.5-mile section of Pangong Lake on the western end of the Tibetan Plateau. The image was captured on January 25, 2024 by a crew member aboard the International Space Station.

“In this winter scene, a sheet of cracked ice tops part of the lake,” noted NASA. “On the left side, open water appears blue. Shallow water offshore of a delta, formed by a small, winding river, appears green.

Parallel lines along the coastlines of bays are visible in the high-resolution version of this image. These lines indicate raised beaches, which formed in the past when lake levels were higher.”

“Several roads cut across the landscape, including one with switchbacks that ascends a steep slope. These roads facilitate tourist travel from both India and China.”

Migratory birds at Pangong Lake

Pangong Lake and its surroundings are home to numerous bird species, particularly migratory birds. Visitors can spot various waterfowl and waders that are rarely seen elsewhere.

“During the summer, species such as bar-headed geese and Brahminy ducks attract bird watchers to the lake, which is a major breeding ground for migrating birds,” said NASA.

Pangong Lake is one of the few places in India where the endangered Black-necked crane is found during its breeding season. Ruddy shelduck and brown-headed gulls are also frequently spotted around the lake. The ruddy shelduck is known for its striking orange-brown body and creamy white head, while the Brown-headed gulls are often seen flying or swimming in the lake.

Pangong Lake

Pangong Lake is a stunning high-altitude lake situated in the Himalayas, extending from India to the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China. It is renowned for its mesmerizing beauty and dramatic setting, with the lake lying at an elevation of about 4,350 meters. One of the most distinctive features of Pangong Lake is its changing colors, ranging from shades of blue to green and even red, influenced by the sky’s reflection and the lake’s mineral content.

This saline water lake is approximately 134 kilometers long and 5 kilometers wide at its broadest point, despite its considerable size, it’s relatively shallow.

The lake gained additional popularity after being featured in several Indian films, most notably the Bollywood hit “3 Idiots.” Its remote location requires a permit for visitors, especially due to its proximity to the Line of Actual Control between India and China. Despite the geopolitical sensitivities surrounding its location, Pangong Lake remains a favorite among tourists for its unparalleled natural beauty and serene environment.

High-altitude lakes

High-altitude lakes are unique bodies of water found at elevations typically above 3,000 meters (about 10,000 feet) in mountain ranges like the Himalayas, Andes, and Rockies. These lakes are formed either by glacial activity, where glaciers erode the earth to create depressions that fill with melted snow and rainwater, or when natural dams created by landslides or moraines trap water in valleys.

The conditions at high altitudes make these lakes distinct in several ways. The climate is typically colder and harsher, with significant temperature variations between day and night. This extreme environment affects both the physical characteristics of the lakes and the types of ecosystems they support. For example, due to lower atmospheric pressure, the boiling point of water is reduced, which can affect the type of life that can survive in these regions.

Biologically, high-altitude lakes often have limited biodiversity because only certain types of plants and animals can tolerate the cold temperatures and lower oxygen levels in the water. Despite this, these lakes are crucial habitats for some unique species of fish, birds, and other wildlife. They also serve as important indicators of climate change, as variations in their water levels and temperatures can reflect environmental shifts.

These lakes are often clear and pristine, due to the low density of human populations in these areas and minimal industrial activity, making them significant for ecological studies and attractive for tourism. However, they are sensitive ecosystems, and increased tourist activity brings challenges like pollution and habitat disruption.

High-altitude lakes are not only beautiful and scientifically significant but also hold cultural importance for local communities, often considered sacred and associated with historical and spiritual significance.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–