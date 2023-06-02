Smoke rises from fires in Nova Scotia

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Nova Scotia, where unusually large fires have led to the evacuation of thousands of people. The photograph, which was captured by an astronaut on the International Space Station, shows smoke rising from a fire near the town of Shelburne on May 29, 2023.

“By the morning of May 31, after four days of burning, the fire had scorched 17,000 hectares (66 square miles) near the southern tip of Nova Scotia,” says NASA. “It became the largest forest fire in the province’s history, according to CBC Nova Scotia, exceeding the area burned by a fire in Guysborough County over six days in June 1976.”

“Fires have burned in Canada for weeks, as the western part of the country experienced a record-breaking streak of hot weather in mid-May.”

“Several regions in Canada also had an abnormally dry spring; Nova Scotia received about half of the usual amount of rainfall in April. Authorities classified both the Halifax and Shelburne County fires as uncontrolled on May 31 and expected the fires to grow as dry and windy conditions continued.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

—–

