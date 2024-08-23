Southern Ring Nebula in the constellation Vela 

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features the Southern Ring Nebula, also known as NGC 3132, located about 2,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Vela. This remarkably detailed image was created using data from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam).

The Southern Ring Nebula is one of the more famous examples of planetary nebulae, often studied for its beauty and valuable insights into the end stages of stellar evolution.

Stars power in the Southern Ring Nebula

The nebula is powered by two central stars in a binary system. The brighter star in visible light is actually a less massive companion, while the fainter, dimmer star is the dying, hot central star that has shed its outer layers to form the nebula. This star is a white dwarf and is responsible for the ionization of the gas in the nebula, causing it to glow.

“The bright star at the center of NGC 3132, while prominent when viewed by NASA’s Webb Telescope in near-infrared light, plays a supporting role in sculpting the surrounding nebula. A second star, barely visible at lower left along one of the bright star’s diffraction spikes, is the nebula’s source. It has ejected at least eight layers of gas and dust over thousands of years,” noted ESA.

“But the bright central star visible here has helped ‘stir’ the pot, changing the shape of this planetary nebula’s highly intricate rings by creating turbulence. The pair of stars are locked in a tight orbit, which leads the dimmer star to spray ejected material in a range of directions as they orbit one another, resulting in these jagged rings.”

Key characteristics of the Southern Ring Nebula

The Southern Ring Nebula displays a complex structure with multiple layers of gas and dust. The outer shells of the nebula consist of hydrogen and other elements that were ejected from the dying star in previous stages of its evolution. These layers are illuminated by ultraviolet radiation from the central white dwarf.

Coloration

The colors seen in the Southern Ring Nebula come from the different gases present. For example, hydrogen emits red light, while oxygen emits blue-green light. These colors help astronomers study the composition and dynamics of the nebula.

Size and shape

The nebula spans about half a light-year in diameter. Its intricate, symmetrical structure provides valuable insights into the late stages of stellar evolution, especially the processes involved in the shedding of outer layers by dying stars.

Spotlights from the bright star

ESA noted that hundreds of straight, brightly-lit lines pierce through the rings of gas and dust. “These ‘spotlights’ emanate from the bright star and stream through holes in the nebula like sunlight through gaps in a cloud.

“But not all of the starlight can escape. The density of the central region, set off in teal, is reflected by how transparent or opaque it is. Areas that are a deeper teal indicate that the gas and dust are denser – and light is unable to break free.”

More about the image

According to ESA, this is not only a crisp image of a planetary nebula – it also shows us objects in the vast distances of space behind it. The transparent red sections of the nebula are filled with distant galaxies.

“Look for the bright angled line at the upper left. It is not starlight – it is a faraway galaxy seen edge-on. Distant spirals, of many shapes and colors, also dot the scene. Those that are farthest away – or very dusty – are small and red,” said ESA.

The constellation Vela

Vela is a southern constellation that represents the sails of a ship. It was once part of a larger constellation called Argo Navis, which depicted the ship of the mythological hero Jason and the Argonauts. In the 18th century, Argo Navis was divided into three separate constellations: Vela (the sails), Carina (the keel), and Puppis (the stern).

Vela is notable for containing several interesting astronomical features. One of its most prominent stars is Gamma Velorum, also known as Suhail or Regor, which is a bright, massive star system consisting of multiple stars.

The constellation also hosts the Vela Supernova Remnant, the remains of a supernova explosion that occurred about 11,000 years ago. This remnant is associated with the Vela Pulsar, a neutron star formed from the supernova explosion, which is one of the brightest pulsars in the sky.

Vela is best observed in the Southern Hemisphere, where it can be seen in the summer months, though it is partially visible in the Northern Hemisphere as well. Its position along the Milky Way makes it a popular region for both amateur and professional astronomers to explore.

Image Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–