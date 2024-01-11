Sprawling winter storm over the United States 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a massive winter storm that brought heavy rainfall and snow to the eastern half of the United States.

The image was captured on the afternoon of January 9, 2024 by the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the NOAA-20 satellite. By that night, more than 40 million people were under a severe storm threat, and nearly 900,000 utility customers were without power.

“The system spawned abundant precipitation, which fell as snow on the storm’s colder side. According to the National Weather Service, parts of Iowa saw snowfall totals of up to 15 inches (38 centimeters). Warmer areas, such as the Mid-Atlantic, saw several inches of rain,” said NASA.

“The water caused rivers in the Northeast to rise to flood stage, and forced people living along the Yantic River in New Jersey and Connecticut to evacuate, according to news reports.”

Across the Central Plains, the storm dumped more than a foot of snow and caused whiteout conditions in areas like Nebraska. Meanwhile, residents of Annapolis, Maryland were bracing for floodwaters that reached record heights. The winter storm also produced tornadoes across Texas, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

“Forecasts are calling for more winter weather to hit a similar part the U.S. later in the week. That storm system will be coming from the Pacific Northwest, parts of which saw blizzard conditions on January 9,” said NASA.

According to The Weather Channel (TWC), Winter Storm Gerri will move from the West into the Great Lakes and southeastern Canada this weekend.

“Winter Storm Gerri will intensify as it tracks through the central and eastern U.S. late this week,” said TWC. “Expect heavy snow in parts of the West, Midwest and interior Northeast, as well as widespread gusty winds.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.