The city of Bentiu in South Sudan

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a Copernicus Sentinel-2 photograph of the city of Bentiu in South Sudan.

“The country has always experienced a degree of seasonal flooding, which normally recedes in the dry season. However, four consecutive years of incessant flooding have submerged villages, farmlands and roads. In 2023, flood waters reached almost 2 meters in some places,” said ESA.

“This false-color image, captured in January 2023, clearly shows the extent of the flooded areas around Bentiu. Information from the mission’s near-infrared channel was used to process this image so water bodies appear in dark blue or black. Sediment in the waters is bright blue, while the vibrant shades of red, mainly bordering rivers, denote vegetation.”

According to ESA, the yellowish area in the center of the image is the city of Bentiu – standing out like an island surrounded by floods. 

“From Bentiu, the Bahr el-Ghazal River meanders through the inundated floodplain in a northeasterly direction. It can be traced in black in the right of the image flowing through Lake No into the White Nile,” said ESA.

“Fed by the White Nile, the large, swampy area running from the centre of the image to the bottom right is the Sudd. It is a network of channels, lakes and swamps and one of Africa’s largest floodplains, providing watering and feeding grounds for many endemic mammals and birds, as well as for large populations of migratory species.”

Image Credit: ESA 

