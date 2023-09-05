 The Sichuan Basin filled with haze • Earth.com

The Sichuan Basin filled with haze

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the Sichuan Basin in southwestern China, where the remains of an ancient lake have been transformed into rolling hills and fertile farmland over time. According to NASA, the basin is often filled with air pollution and haze.

“When the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this image on January 31, 2023, a layer of haze had settled in the basin. The pall obscured cities and other surface features that are visible on clearer days, though a series of ridges could be seen poking above the pollution in the northeastern part of the basin,” says NASA.

“On the day the image was acquired, measurements from several ground-based sensors in Chongqing and around the southeastern part of the basin reported fine particulate matter (PM2.5) measurements well above 200 on the air quality index, according to data published by the World Air Quality Index Project. That is high enough to be designated ‘very unhealthy’ by health authorities.”

The most common sources of pollution in the Sichuan Basin include vehicle emissions and coal and wood burning during winter. 

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
09-05-2023
The Sichuan Basin filled with haze
09-04-2023
The unique ecosystem of South Georgia island 
09-03-2023
The city of Seoul, South Korea 
09-02-2023
Typhoon Saola has made landfall in southern China
09-01-2023
Astronaut captures Hurricane Idalia from space
08-31-2023
Dust from Africa streams through the Tokar Gap
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved