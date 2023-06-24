 Winter storm triggers deadly flooding in Brazil • Earth.com

Winter storm triggers deadly flooding in Brazil

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the coast of Brazil, where a brutal storm displaced 3,000 people in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. The “extratropical cyclone” brought torrential rains and triggered deadly flash flooding. 

“The storm slammed several communities near Porto Alegre, the state’s capital, with heavy rain and wind on June 16. In Maquiné, a municipality near the coast and one of the hardest hit areas, about 12 inches (300 millimeters) of rain accumulated in 24 hours, according to the state government. In São Leopoldo, just to the north of Porto Alegre, about 10 inches (250 mm) fell,” said NASA.

“This is at least the third storm to cause major flooding in southern Brazil so far this year. In April 2023, strong wind, hail, and heavy rain damaged homes on the western side of Porto Alegre. And in March 2023, flooding contributed to major landslides and loss of life in São Paulo.”

The image was captured on June 19, 2023 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
06-24-2023
Winter storm triggers deadly flooding in Brazil
06-23-2023
Dark features appear near the Delmarva Peninsula
06-22-2023
Fringing coral reef on the south coast of New Caledonia
06-21-2023
Tunupa Volcano in southwestern Bolivia
06-20-2023
The fascinating landscape of Kolkata, India
06-19-2023
Messina Strait in the Mediterranean Sea
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved