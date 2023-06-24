Winter storm triggers deadly flooding in Brazil

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features the coast of Brazil, where a brutal storm displaced 3,000 people in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. The “extratropical cyclone” brought torrential rains and triggered deadly flash flooding.

“The storm slammed several communities near Porto Alegre, the state’s capital, with heavy rain and wind on June 16. In Maquiné, a municipality near the coast and one of the hardest hit areas, about 12 inches (300 millimeters) of rain accumulated in 24 hours, according to the state government. In São Leopoldo, just to the north of Porto Alegre, about 10 inches (250 mm) fell,” said NASA.

“This is at least the third storm to cause major flooding in southern Brazil so far this year. In April 2023, strong wind, hail, and heavy rain damaged homes on the western side of Porto Alegre. And in March 2023, flooding contributed to major landslides and loss of life in São Paulo.”

The image was captured on June 19, 2023 by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

